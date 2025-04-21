WATCH: Single Tom Brady Mocked For 'Embarrassing' Dance Moves While Partying With Teenage Son Jack at Coachella — 'He's Moving Like a Toddler'

The video of Brady cutting loose comes after several seemingly rough months for the ex-quarterback, as his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Brady was recently spotted looking somber as he left the gym as insiders said he was gearing up to sell his $150million Miami mansion as it overlooked his ex-wife's new home.

An insider told us: "Every time he looks out across the water, he sees Gisele's refurbished home and perfect life with her martial arts hunk and their new baby, and it gets him down.

"He can't take it anymore. He wants to sell the house. It reminds him of Gisele. She was the one who dominated the remodeling, and it's her style, her personal touches. He still feels her nuance everywhere."