WATCH: Single Tom Brady Mocked For 'Embarrassing' Dance Moves While Partying With Teenage Son Jack at Coachella — 'He's Moving Like a Toddler'
Tom Brady has been caught on camera living his best life at Coachella with his teenage son Jack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Brady appeared to having a blast at the music festival, social media users mocked the Super Bowl winner's "dad moves" and claimed he had "old guy at the club" vibes.
Brady and son Jack, 17, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, were spotted at rapper Travis Scott's set during the second weekend of the star-studded festival in Indio, California.
The former New England Patriots quarterback appeared to try to blend in with the crowd, wearing a hat, hoodie, and jeans.
In the viral video, Brady appeared to notice he was being filmed as he turned and scanned the crowd, but didn't seem to care and kept on dancing.
The 47-year-old kept his hands in his pockets as be bobbed around to Scott's music – and social media users lapped it up.
One TikTok user commented: "Hands in the pockets peak dad move," while another wrote, "Jack's like dad what are you doing."
A third mocked: "Tom just trying to feel anything post retirement," as a fourth joked Brady had similar dance moves as their "1.5 year old."
Another claimed his teen son did not "look excited" to have his dad chaperoning the event.
While some fans cheered on Brady for "vibing" with his son at the concert, others thought he looked out of place.
One critic chimed in: "Why do I feel like he is waiting to pick his kids up from the school dance?"
Another joked "being 50 at Coachella is wild," while a third claimed attending the festival was "embarrassing for his age."
A fourth said Brady was "dressed like an undercover cop."
The video of Brady cutting loose comes after several seemingly rough months for the ex-quarterback, as his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Brady was recently spotted looking somber as he left the gym as insiders said he was gearing up to sell his $150million Miami mansion as it overlooked his ex-wife's new home.
An insider told us: "Every time he looks out across the water, he sees Gisele's refurbished home and perfect life with her martial arts hunk and their new baby, and it gets him down.
"He can't take it anymore. He wants to sell the house. It reminds him of Gisele. She was the one who dominated the remodeling, and it's her style, her personal touches. He still feels her nuance everywhere."
While the sports star turned sports analyst won't be leaving Miami altogether, a source said he's looking to "live somewhere where he can have some peace."
Meanwhile, photos of Bündchen and Valente caught in a steamy PDA moments on a yacht went viral.
After news of Bündchen's pregnancy made headlines, Brady made several emotional cryptic posts on Instagram.