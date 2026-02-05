EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Tom Brady's Red-Hot Fling — He's 48 and She's 25!
Feb. 5 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Retired football hero Tom Brady seemingly scored a touchdown to kick off the new year when he was caught on camera huddling up with a social media star half his age, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But sources said the eye-catching influencer may be using the aging athlete to raise her profile and Brady's suspicious off her game plan.
Party Video Sparks Internet Frenzy
The internet went crazy when a mystery video emerged of social media star Alix Earle, 25, draped like a defensive lineman over the 48-year-old seven-time Super Bowl winner at a St. Barth's holiday bash.
The social media influencer and 2023 University of Miami graduate raised eyebrows by caressing the retired quarterback's back, arm and bicep. "Everyone in his circle is way too thirsty," an insider said.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Brady has been playing the field since his supermodel ex, Gisele Bundchen, sacked their marriage after 13 years and last year announced the birth of a baby with her judo sensei sweetheart – now hubby – Joaquim Valente.
Bundchen also shares two kids with Brady – who is nearly as old as Earle's 50-year-old DAD!
Earle came to fame while still a coed when TikTok videos of her getting ready for college parties and football games went viral in 2022.
She gained additional fame last fall when she finished second to the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin's son, Robert Irwin, on the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars.
Single Status Fuels Rumors
She also recently announced her romantic eligibility when she dumped 30-year-old Houston Texans receiver Braxton Berrios after two high-profile years together.
Neither Earle nor Brady has confirmed a romance yet, but sources said Brady is still setting up his defensive scheme to protect himself from being intercepted by a star-crazy kid looking to score points with the public.
"Tom's team is already quietly making it clear: He's not ready to be anyone's social media story," a source claimed.