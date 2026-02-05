EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Tom Brady's Red-Hot Fling — He's 48 and She's 25!

The internet went crazy when a mystery video emerged of social media star Alix Earle, 25, draped like a defensive lineman over the 48-year-old seven-time Super Bowl winner at a St. Barth's holiday bash.

The social media influencer and 2023 University of Miami graduate raised eyebrows by caressing the retired quarterback's back, arm and bicep. "Everyone in his circle is way too thirsty," an insider said.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Brady has been playing the field since his supermodel ex, Gisele Bundchen, sacked their marriage after 13 years and last year announced the birth of a baby with her judo sensei sweetheart – now hubby – Joaquim Valente.

Bundchen also shares two kids with Brady – who is nearly as old as Earle's 50-year-old DAD!

Earle came to fame while still a coed when TikTok videos of her getting ready for college parties and football games went viral in 2022.

She gained additional fame last fall when she finished second to the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin's son, Robert Irwin, on the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars.