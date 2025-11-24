Your tip
Tom Brady Appears to Drop Racial Slur in Shock Video During Live NFL Game... as Former Quarterback Hit With Brutal Backlash

Photo of Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady appeared to accidentally say a racial slur during a live TV slip-up.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Tom Brady has been mercilessly ridiculed after he stumbled over his words and appeared to accidentally say a racial slur on live TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the broadcast of the Philadelphia Eagles versus Dallas Cowboys NFL game on Sunday, November 23, Brady appeared to say the N-word "with a hard 'R'" as he broke down a play.

'What Did Tom Brady Just Say?'

Source: @NFL_MEMES/X

Social media users ruthlessly mocked Brady over the gaffe.

The embarrassing fumble in the broadcast booth came with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Brady, 43, was examining a play involving the Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Cowboys' defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

"Odighizuwa just blasted through Nicker," Brady said before quickly apologizing. "Excuse me, (Eagles guard) Landon Dickerson right there."

While the seven-time Super Bowl winner immediately caught himself and apologized for misspeaking as he awkwardly laughed off the gaffe, the damage had already been done.

"Anyone rewind like 5 times," a viewer wrote on X as another echoed, "I knew I wasn't tripping for a second."

Brutal Backlash

Photo of Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

Social media users relentlessly mocked Brady over the on-air gaffe.

Within moments of Brady seemingly accidentally using the racial slur, social media users were roasting him online.

On X, the account NFL Memes shared a video clip of the moment, captioned, "What did Tom Brady just say?" which racked up over 2.3 million views in hours.

Comments shared GIF reactions and memes mocking Brady, as one joked, "Tom Brady surpassed Joe Biden here."

Another called out Brady laughing at himself: "The giggle... he knows he's cooked."

Photo of Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

X users shared GIFS and memes poking fun at Brady's slip-up as others tried to defend the broadcaster.

"Oh gosh, Tom Brady's slip-up had me choking on my ramen! I bet he'd be offline for days," an X user wrote.

A second joked, "Tom, you're playing with fire now."

While many rushed to defend Brady and explained the unfortunate result of confusing the player's names, he continued to face backlash.

Since his NFL retirement, Brady has become a five percent owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Before his slip-up, the iconic athlete caught flak once again when the Raiders lost to the Cleveland Browns – and subsequently fired Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly.

Photo of Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

Brady was then slammed over his 5 percent ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders and their disastrous season.

One critic wrote on X: "It is genuinely hilarious that Tom Brady spearheaded every decision that has made the Raiders the most directionless and unwatchable franchise in the league, and he's just sat in Dallas calling the game of the most well-run team in the league."

"Crazy the Raiders just became dysfunctional since Brady joined as a minority owner," a second user added. "A true powerhouse the years prior."

A third wrote, "Remember all the concern that Tom Brady's inside access from his FOX role would lead to a competitive advantage for the Raiders?" with a smirking emoji in reference to another crushing loss for the team.

