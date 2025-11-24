Tom Brady Appears to Drop Racial Slur in Shock Video During Live NFL Game... as Former Quarterback Hit With Brutal Backlash

The embarrassing fumble in the broadcast booth came with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Brady, 43, was examining a play involving the Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Cowboys' defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

"Odighizuwa just blasted through Nicker," Brady said before quickly apologizing. "Excuse me, (Eagles guard) Landon Dickerson right there."

While the seven-time Super Bowl winner immediately caught himself and apologized for misspeaking as he awkwardly laughed off the gaffe, the damage had already been done.

"Anyone rewind like 5 times," a viewer wrote on X as another echoed, "I knew I wasn't tripping for a second."