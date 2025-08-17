'Plastic Surgery Done Right': Tom Brady's Secret Nip Tuck to Remove Skin Around the Eyes, Nose Job, Botox and Fillers Revealed to Be Secret Behind NFL Legend's Ageless Look, According to Top Doc
On his 48th birthday this month, Tom Brady once again fueled speculation about how he manages to appear so youthful, even years after retiring from the NFL.
The former quarterback, often praised for aging "like fine wine", became the subject of fresh debate after the league shared 13 photos highlighting his changing appearance across his two-decade career, RadarOnline.com can report.
Plastic Surgery
Plastic surgeon Dr. Smita Ramanadham reviewed the images and suggested Brady may have turned to discreet cosmetic procedures to maintain his looks.
Ramanadham said: "With Brady, he is very much an example of plastic surgery done right.
"You want surgery where you can’t quite tell what it is you got, and that is the case here. We can’t stop aging no matter what we do, but I don’t see those changes with Brady that I see with everyone else, even myself, and that makes me suspicious."
Ramanadham emphasized that if Brady has had any work, it has likely been minor: "I think he's definitely had some 'tweakments', small procedures, either surgical or nonsurgical, to maintain his looks so that he ages gracefully, but no major work."
She pointed to possible subtle enhancements, including a minor surgery to remove excess skin around the eyes, a refined nose shape through rhinoplasty, and the use of Botox or fillers to soften lines. However, she also credited much of his appearance to his strict diet and fitness regimen.
Tom Brady's Physical Appearance
Since stepping away from football, Brady has lost 10 pounds and continues to avoid refined sugars, salt, caffeine, white flour, and dairy.
During a September 2023 episode of his SiriusXM show Let’s Go!, Brady said: "Yeah, I'm down about 10lbs, but I'm actually very fit right now. I haven't had the stress that I had while I was playing, so that's allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health. It's just nice to feel good, to wake up every day and know that I'm taking care of myself in a different way."
Cosmetic Procedures
Other experts have previously suggested that Brady may have had a facelift. Ramanadham agreed it was possible but noted that improvements in his appearance could also stem from lifestyle changes, skincare, or fillers. She based her analysis on publicly available images and did not examine Brady in person.
Rumors of cosmetic procedures surrounding the seven-time Super Bowl champion are not new. Speculation over Botox, facelifts, and buccal fat removal has circulated for years, reignited most recently in September 2024 after the NFL posted an Instagram video of him.
Upper Blepharoplasty
Ramanadham suggested Brady may have undergone an upper blepharoplasty to keep the skin above his eyes from drooping.
She said: "Really, the only way that could happen is that if he had a small upper bletharoplasty.
"He doesn’t look like he has the super awake eyes that can result from the procedure, but there is no way he would have looked this way now, with virtually no change in the skin, without something being done."
She also noted a slimmer, more refined nose tip visible in later images. Brady injured his nose in 2012 during a game against the Tennessee Titans, leaving him with a bloodied face, though he never confirmed whether it was broken.
Ramanadham further observed that the tightness in his jawline was unusual for his age, speculating Botox or fillers could have helped maintain its definition. Still, she acknowledged his weight loss may also contribute to the effect.