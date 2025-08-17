'Plastic Surgery Done Right': Tom Brady's Secret Nip Tuck to Remove Skin Around the Eyes, Nose Job, Botox and Fillers Revealed to Be Secret Behind NFL Legend's Ageless Look, According to Top Doc

Plastic surgeon Dr. Smita Ramanadham reviewed the images and suggested Brady may have turned to discreet cosmetic procedures to maintain his looks.

Ramanadham said: "With Brady, he is very much an example of plastic surgery done right.

"You want surgery where you can’t quite tell what it is you got, and that is the case here. We can’t stop aging no matter what we do, but I don’t see those changes with Brady that I see with everyone else, even myself, and that makes me suspicious."

Ramanadham emphasized that if Brady has had any work, it has likely been minor: "I think he's definitely had some 'tweakments', small procedures, either surgical or nonsurgical, to maintain his looks so that he ages gracefully, but no major work."

She pointed to possible subtle enhancements, including a minor surgery to remove excess skin around the eyes, a refined nose shape through rhinoplasty, and the use of Botox or fillers to soften lines. However, she also credited much of his appearance to his strict diet and fitness regimen.