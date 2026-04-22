Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tiger Woods
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods' Rehab Nightmare — Why Fallen Golf Ace is Far From Out of the Rough as He Battles to Save His Fortune

Tiger Woods' rehab nightmare reveals the golf icon is now battling to save his fortune.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods' rehab nightmare reveals the golf icon is now battling to save his fortune.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 22 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tiger Woods' private jet touched down in Zurich, Switzerland, on April 3, as the golf legend begins another rehab stint. But apparently, he went kicking and screaming, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"This is hell for him because he's away from his kids [Sam and Charlie] and girlfriend [Vanessa Trump]," said a source. "But he had no other choice. He could lose millions in endorsement deals if he doesn't get his act together."

The five-time Masters champ, 50, was handcuffed and slapped with DUI charges on March 27 after flipping his speeding Land Rover on its side in Jupiter Island, Fla.

Police found two powerful hydrocodone painkiller pills in his left pants pocket.

Article continues below advertisement

Woods Crash Footage Raises Fresh Questions

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Tiger Woods appeared unsteady in police footage after a Jupiter Island crash, telling officers, 'I looked down at my phone and boom.'
Source: OG-MEGA

Tiger Woods appeared unsteady in police footage after a Jupiter Island crash, telling officers, 'I looked down at my phone and boom.'

Article continues below advertisement

The lead-footed golfer appeared lethargic and unsteady with bloodshot eyes in police bodycam footage as he tried to excuse the crash by saying: "I looked down at my phone and boom."

The insider said Woods' latest rehab stint is a carefully orchestrated stunt designed to scrub down his image and protect the millions he earns from endorsement deals with Monster Energy drinks, Rolex, Bridgestone Tires and others.

"He wants to protect what remains of his reputation, and of course his bank account," said the source. "A tiger can't change his stripes."

Article continues below advertisement

Woods Pleads Not Guilty in DUI

Article continues below advertisement
Zurich rehab stay has Woods away from Vanessa Trump, as sources said he faces pressure over endorsements from Rolex and Bridgestone.
Source: Phil HarrisMirrorpix / MEGA

Zurich rehab stay has Woods away from Vanessa Trump, as sources said he faces pressure over endorsements from Rolex and Bridgestone.

Article continues below advertisement

Woods pleaded not guilty to charges of DUI with property damage for sideswiping a trailer hitched to the vehicle he was trying to overtake along a narrow two-lane road. He refused to submit to a lawful test, court documents show.

Woods also caught the wrath of Vanessa and her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., who wants the pill-popping golfer to steer clear of the president's grandchildren, ages 18, 17, 14, 13 and 11, sources said.

The skirt-chasing Woods first got into car trouble in 2009 when he crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree outside his Florida home on Thanksgiving night after his then-wife, Elin Nordegren, caught him cheating.

Article continues below advertisement

Woods’ Troubled Past Raises Fresh Concerns

Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump Jr. is allegedly unhappy with Woods following the golfer's DUI arrest and alleged pill use.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. is allegedly unhappy with Woods following the golfer's DUI arrest and alleged pill use.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2017, he was arrested for DUI and pleaded guilty to reckless driving and entered a treatment program. In 2021, he suffered a car crash that nearly cost him a leg.

Last year, RadarOnline.com was first to reveal his friends were afraid Woods would get lost in the rough following the February 2025 death of his beloved 78-year-old mother, Kultida.

"He was a true mama's boy," confided an insider who noted the recent crash comes several weeks after the one-year anniversary of his mom's death.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Prince William

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Dirty Work Exposed — How Future King 'Is Desperate to Have His Most Embarrassing Photo Ever' Scrubbed From Internet

Photo of Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Lawsuit Bombshell: Ex-Housekeeper Claims She Was Subjected to 'Severe Harassment and Discrimination' by Staffers in Reality TV Star's Home

Article continues below advertisement

Seeking Help

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Kultida Woods' 2025 death is cited by insiders as a factor in Woods' recent struggles and return to treatment.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Kultida Woods' 2025 death is cited by insiders as a factor in Woods' recent struggles and return to treatment.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods said in a statement.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.