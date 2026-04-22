EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods' Rehab Nightmare — Why Fallen Golf Ace is Far From Out of the Rough as He Battles to Save His Fortune

Tiger Woods' private jet touched down in Zurich, Switzerland, on April 3, as the golf legend begins another rehab stint. But apparently, he went kicking and screaming, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"This is hell for him because he's away from his kids [Sam and Charlie] and girlfriend [Vanessa Trump]," said a source. "But he had no other choice. He could lose millions in endorsement deals if he doesn't get his act together."

The five-time Masters champ, 50, was handcuffed and slapped with DUI charges on March 27 after flipping his speeding Land Rover on its side in Jupiter Island, Fla.

Police found two powerful hydrocodone painkiller pills in his left pants pocket.