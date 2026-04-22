EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods' Rehab Nightmare — Why Fallen Golf Ace is Far From Out of the Rough as He Battles to Save His Fortune
April 22 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Tiger Woods' private jet touched down in Zurich, Switzerland, on April 3, as the golf legend begins another rehab stint. But apparently, he went kicking and screaming, sources told RadarOnline.com.
"This is hell for him because he's away from his kids [Sam and Charlie] and girlfriend [Vanessa Trump]," said a source. "But he had no other choice. He could lose millions in endorsement deals if he doesn't get his act together."
The five-time Masters champ, 50, was handcuffed and slapped with DUI charges on March 27 after flipping his speeding Land Rover on its side in Jupiter Island, Fla.
Police found two powerful hydrocodone painkiller pills in his left pants pocket.
Woods Crash Footage Raises Fresh Questions
The lead-footed golfer appeared lethargic and unsteady with bloodshot eyes in police bodycam footage as he tried to excuse the crash by saying: "I looked down at my phone and boom."
The insider said Woods' latest rehab stint is a carefully orchestrated stunt designed to scrub down his image and protect the millions he earns from endorsement deals with Monster Energy drinks, Rolex, Bridgestone Tires and others.
"He wants to protect what remains of his reputation, and of course his bank account," said the source. "A tiger can't change his stripes."
Woods Pleads Not Guilty in DUI
Woods pleaded not guilty to charges of DUI with property damage for sideswiping a trailer hitched to the vehicle he was trying to overtake along a narrow two-lane road. He refused to submit to a lawful test, court documents show.
Woods also caught the wrath of Vanessa and her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., who wants the pill-popping golfer to steer clear of the president's grandchildren, ages 18, 17, 14, 13 and 11, sources said.
The skirt-chasing Woods first got into car trouble in 2009 when he crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree outside his Florida home on Thanksgiving night after his then-wife, Elin Nordegren, caught him cheating.
Woods’ Troubled Past Raises Fresh Concerns
In 2017, he was arrested for DUI and pleaded guilty to reckless driving and entered a treatment program. In 2021, he suffered a car crash that nearly cost him a leg.
Last year, RadarOnline.com was first to reveal his friends were afraid Woods would get lost in the rough following the February 2025 death of his beloved 78-year-old mother, Kultida.
"He was a true mama's boy," confided an insider who noted the recent crash comes several weeks after the one-year anniversary of his mom's death.
Seeking Help
"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods said in a statement.
"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."