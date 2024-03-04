'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From Husband David Eason
Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has filed for separation from her husband, David Eason, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Evans reportedly submitted documents to a North Carolina court to signal her intent to legally separate from Eason, who she has been married to since 2017.
Evans' complaint for separation was submitted to the court on February 23 and she listed the date of the couple's separation as February 16, "with the intent that the separation be permanent."
According to court documents, the reality TV star listed the reasons for the separation as Eason's "erratic behavior," as well as the 2019 fatal shooting of the family's dog, Nugget, which took place in front of their daughter Ensley, 7.
"Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff," Evan's complaint stated.
"In May of 2019, Defendant shot and killed the family's pet French Bulldog Nugget in front of the minor child," the complaint continued, referring to Ensley.
Evans noted that as a result of Eason killing Nugget, "the Columbus County Department of Child Services, DSS instituted proceedings against the parties and took into custody the aforementioned minor children." The reality star also noted that Eason's daughter, Maryssa, was also taken into DSS custody as a result of the incident.
Evans included Eason's alleged assault on her son Jace last year in her reasons for separation.
"On or about September 28 of 2023, a report was made to medical professionals by plaintiff's oldest minor child," the complaint read.
Evans said that after the sheriff's office investigated the allegation, her estranged husband was "subsequently charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation."
She further claimed Eason is living on her boat and has not asked about or had no contact with Ensley since their date of separation.
"Plaintiff has been spending his days drinking liquor at a bar near the marina," the complaint alleged.
She also accused Eason of refusing to hand over his mailbox key, which has allegedly prevented her from accessing it for Jace's medication, "leaving the minor child at risk for adverse health effects."
Evans claimed her estranged husband left Maryssa behind when he left to go live on the boat.
"Defendant developed no plan for ensuring both of his biological minor children were cared for and offered plaintiff zero support and assistance with any of the minor children during this time," Evans alleged.
The reality star alleged she needs Eason's daughter to be removed from their home so that she can focus on Jace, "especially since [he] had just been forced into DSS custody because of alleged acts of domestic violence by the defendant."