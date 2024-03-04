'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From Husband David Eason

Evans' complaint for separation was submitted to the court on February 23 and she listed the date of the couple's separation as February 16, "with the intent that the separation be permanent."

According to court documents, the reality TV star listed the reasons for the separation as Eason's "erratic behavior," as well as the 2019 fatal shooting of the family's dog, Nugget, which took place in front of their daughter Ensley, 7.