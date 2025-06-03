Teddi Mellencamp's New Boyfriend Revealed as He's Hailed for Putting Smile Back on Her Face Amid Cancer Battle
Teddi Mellencamp has been spotted out with a new mystery man mere months after putting her divorce from estranged husband Edwin Arroyave on hold amid her brain cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After Mellencamp was seen out with her new man over the weekend, an insider reportedly said the pair are "dating" and that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is very "happy."
Romantic Hike
Mellencamp and her new boyfriend, whose identity has not been revealed, were spotted out on a hike in Encino on Sunday, June 1.
The pair looked smitten with each other as they enjoyed the fresh air and sunshine.
Photos reportedly captured the man with his arms wrapped lovingly around the former reality star from behind.
In another shot, he reached down and planted a kiss on Mellencamp.
Mellencamp's Cancer Battle
The mystery man also helped adjust Mellencamp's baseball cap.
Their sighting comes after the mother-of-three announced she was battling stage 4 melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer.
Mellencamp was previously diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in 2022 and underwent procedures to remove the cancerous cells. In January 2024, she declared she was cancer-free.
Later that year, in November 2024, she filed for divorce from Arroyave, whom she shares children Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and 5-year-old Dove.
Stage 4 Diagnosis
Months after separating from Arroyave, Mellencamp began experiencing "severe and debilitating headaches."
She underwent an emergency MRI, during which it was discovered that her cancer had metastasized to her brain. Further testing revealed the cancer had spread to her lungs.
Despite their separation, Mellencamp shared that Arroyave moved back in to help with her recovery. Arroyave has reportedly moved back out, and the ex-couple are moving forward with their divorce.
Mellencamp has been open about her cancer journey, sharing raw and emotional updates with fans on social media and her Two Ts In A Pod podcast with close friend and fellow Bravo star Tamara Judge.
Tumors Have Shrunk Or Vanished
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 43-year-old recently shared photos of her head and back surgery scars, revealing the brutal reality of her health battle.
In the same update, Mellencamp announced all of her tumors had either shrunk or vanished.
She captioned the post: "It’s been 76 days since I went to the ER with unbearable headaches and quickly found out I had multiple stage 4 tumors, the size of plums in my brain and lungs.
"Melanoma had metastasized there and been there for '6 months to a year' and we had no clue."
Her caption continued: "Since that day, I have had multiple surgeries, had rage from the steroids, felt very sick, laughed a ton, ridden horses, loved on my kids and felt great.
"When I first looked at this picture, at the scars on my head and my arm, I cried. Then, I felt a warmness rush through my body and felt so much peace.
"Peace from the incredible support system I have in my family and friends. Peace from the outpouring of love from y’all on here. Peace in knowing my story could help somebody save their life."