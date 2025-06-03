Teddi Mellencamp's New Boyfriend Revealed as He's Hailed for Putting Smile Back on Her Face Amid Cancer Battle

After Mellencamp was seen out with her new man over the weekend, an insider reportedly said the pair are "dating" and that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is very "happy."

Teddi Mellencamp has been spotted out with a new mystery man mere months after putting her divorce from estranged husband Edwin Arroyave on hold amid her brain cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source said Mellencamp is 'dating' the mystery man and is very 'happy.'

Mellencamp and her new boyfriend, whose identity has not been revealed, were spotted out on a hike in Encino on Sunday, June 1.

The pair looked smitten with each other as they enjoyed the fresh air and sunshine.

Photos reportedly captured the man with his arms wrapped lovingly around the former reality star from behind.

In another shot, he reached down and planted a kiss on Mellencamp.