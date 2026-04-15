EXCLUSIVE: Toxic Frankie Taylor Paul's Nuclear Fallout — How Axed 'Bachelorette's' High-Priced Scandal May Have Destroyed TV Franchise

While Warner – which produced the series – reportedly still has to pay the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star an estimated six-figure salary, sources say ABC is set to lose up to $50million on the binned reality show.

The staggering losses are expected to soar even higher once advertisers are compensated.

Insiders added the damage is still mushrooming. At least five of the 22 men who competed for Paul's heart are considering suing Warner and ABC because they won't be paid – and many of them quit their jobs to join the show.

And with season 22 on the shelf, season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is already predicting the entire Bachelor franchise may be "over."

"The name Bachelorette ... is tainted," the 40-year-old said.