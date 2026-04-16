EXCLUSIVE: Frankie's Going to the Bank – How Taylor Frankie Paul is Ready to Tell All… For the Right Price
April 16 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Booted Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul has an ace up her sleeve – writing a revenge tell-all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Although she's now toxic in Hollywood, insiders said, the mother of three, Paul could pocket a six-figure payday by dishing the dirt on her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives costars, her fiery love life and her legal woes.
Taylor Eyes Payday From Scandal
"Taylor knows she'll have a tough time convincing people she's no villain, but she figures if there's money to be made by telling her side of the story, then why the hell not," said a source. "Major publishers are salivating to meet with her.
Right now, she's sitting down with advisors to work out what she can and can't say from a legal point of view."
Season 22 of The Bachelorette was already in the can when ABC yanked it just three days before the March 22 premiere after shocking video of Paul allegedly attacking her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, in 2023 emerged.
The video shows Paul, 31, throwing metal stools and yelling at Mortensen with her then 5-year-old daughter, Indy, in the room.
She eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the incident and remains on probation.
New Probe as Tell-All Looms
She's now reportedly under investigation for an alleged third domestic violence incident. All of them involve Paul and Mortensen.
But with 7million social media followers, Taylor is convinced a tell-all chock-full of juicy details – especially about soft-swinging with ex-husband Tate Paul, dad of Indy, now 8, and son Ocean, 5 – will clean up her reputation, according to sources.
"Taylor intends to reveal exactly what she and Tate got up to with their friend group, how it affected her mental health and how much of that crossed over to the Mormon Wives circle," said a source.
Taylor Vows Explosive Tell-All Reckoning
The source added: "She'll also unload on costars who conspired against her, the extent of how badly she was treated on Mormon Wives and exactly what the Bachelorette producers asked her to do.
"As for Dakota, she'll give a full account of their toxic relationship and explain exactly what caused her to snap, plus express her deep regrets over what she subjected her daughter to.
"For now, Taylor has been temporarily shamed by the release of the chair-throwing video, but she feels it's only made her more famous. Major publishers know she's a marketing machine thanks to her star status on TikTok and Instagram, but her book won't be a sob story.
"Taylor wants to take full accountability for her actions – and once she gets the green light from her lawyers, she'll have her say."