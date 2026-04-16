EXCLUSIVE: Frankie's Going to the Bank – How Taylor Frankie Paul is Ready to Tell All… For the Right Price

"Taylor knows she'll have a tough time convincing people she's no villain, but she figures if there's money to be made by telling her side of the story, then why the hell not," said a source. "Major publishers are salivating to meet with her.

Right now, she's sitting down with advisors to work out what she can and can't say from a legal point of view."

Season 22 of The Bachelorette was already in the can when ABC yanked it just three days before the March 22 premiere after shocking video of Paul allegedly attacking her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, in 2023 emerged.

The video shows Paul, 31, throwing metal stools and yelling at Mortensen with her then 5-year-old daughter, Indy, in the room.

She eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the incident and remains on probation.