Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya Rift Rumors Explode after Feuding Co-Stars Kept Apart at 'Euphoria 3' Premiere — 'Their Tensions Go Way Back'

An insider told The Sun: "Euphoria bosses are all too aware the pair do not get along. There were tensions way back … Their paths barely crossed during the making of Season 3.

"During the press tour, any interactions between the pair are being kept to a minimum to avoid any awkward encounters on camera.

"There is a complete ban on ­journalists asking about tensions between Zendaya and Sydney."

The main reason behind their rumored rift involves Zendaya's fiancé, actor Tom Holland.

The source claimed: "It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set.

"That did not go down well with Zendaya. They have not really hung out socially since then."