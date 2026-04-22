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Home > Celebrity > Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Snubbed: 'Euphoria' actress's Cameo in New Movie 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Ruthlessly Axed Amid American Eagle and 'Sexualizing Infancy' Controversies

picture of Sydney Sweeney and Devil Wears Prada 2 sign
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney's cameo in the new 'Devil Wears Prada 2' movie has been axed amid recent controversies.

April 22 2026, Published 8:16 a.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney's cameo in the new Devil Wears Prada sequel has been brutally axed after the actress's recent controversies.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Euphoria star, 28, was due to feature in a three-minute scene in the movie, where she was styled by Emily Blunt's character Emily Charlton.

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'It Did Not Work Structurally'

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picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Movie bosses have tried to defend axing the three-minute scene.

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However, her appearance was scrapped because "it did not work structurally."

Originally, the scene had featured Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) reuniting with her former Runway colleagues, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Nigel Kipling (Stanely Tucci), to save the fashion magazine from imploding amid a scandal.

And in a bid for help, they enlisted the help of former Runway assistant Emily who now works at Dior, walking in on her while she was styling Sweeney.

But the scene did not make the final cut but it's been claimed that "the team working on the movie were grateful for her participation, making the decision to remove the bit a difficult one."

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No-Show At A-List Premiere

picture of Emily Blunt and anne hathaway
Source: MEGA

Sweeney snubbed the film's premiere where lead stars Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway posed on red carpet.

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Sweeney also did not attend the film's premiere on Monday, which was attended by the lead stars, including Blunt and Hatheway.

Her exclusion from the sequel comes amid recent controversies surrounding X-rated scenes in the recently released third series of Euphoria, where she was accused of "sexualizing infancy" after her character Cassie Howard dressed up as a baby after becoming an OnlyFans star.

And last year, she was embroiled in another major when she appeared in an American Eagle denim campaign with the tagline: "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," claiming the ad was pro-eugenics and supported far-Right politics.

She has won praise from conservatives and also President Donald Trump himself, who said: "Oh, now I love her ad.

"You'd be surprised at how many people are Republican. That's one I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that," he continued.

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Series Of Unwanted Headlines

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney has become embroiled in a number on controversies over the past 18 months.

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"If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."

Sweeney also made unwanted headlines after her provocative late-night stunt at the Hollywood sign to promote her lingerie line.

Footage posted to her Instagram shows Sweeney and her team driving into the Hollywood Hills, loading duffle bags filled with bras and climbing the 45-foot structure under cover of darkness.

Dressed in black, Sweeney is seen laughing as the group dodges security, saying: "We're gonna get caught at this rate," before posing with the bras draped across the sign.

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Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The actress has been shunned by Hollywood over her recent antics.

A source close to the stunt told RadarOnline.com at the time: "Sydney knows exactly how this looks in this town, but she does not care anymore.

"She's sick of being sidelined after the backlash over the likes of her American Eagle ad, and she's tired of being written off as a bimbo.

"From her point of view, she built a global profile and still gets patronized. She's not interested in impressing lefty stars anymore, and this was her way of showing she's done playing by their rules."

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