Sydney Sweeney Snubbed: 'Euphoria' actress's Cameo in New Movie 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Ruthlessly Axed Amid American Eagle and 'Sexualizing Infancy' Controversies

However, her appearance was scrapped because "it did not work structurally."

Originally, the scene had featured Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) reuniting with her former Runway colleagues, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Nigel Kipling (Stanely Tucci), to save the fashion magazine from imploding amid a scandal.

And in a bid for help, they enlisted the help of former Runway assistant Emily who now works at Dior, walking in on her while she was styling Sweeney.

But the scene did not make the final cut but it's been claimed that "the team working on the movie were grateful for her participation, making the decision to remove the bit a difficult one."