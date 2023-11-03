Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > BravoCon
Exclusive

'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Comes Face-to-Face With Ex-Fiancé Carl Radke at BravoCon

lindsay hubbard faces off carl radke bravocon pp
Source: bravo

Lindsay Hubbard came face-to-face with ex Carl Radke at BravoCon 2023.

By:

Nov. 3 2023, Published 7:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard reunited with her ex-fiancé Carl Radke at BravoCon for a highly anticipated panel in Las Vegas after she was left "blindsided" by their sudden split.

Radke ended his engagement to Hubbard less than three months before they were set to exchange vows, shocking his now-former flame as well as fans.

Article continues below advertisement
lindsay hubbard faces off carl radke bravocon
Source: Radar

Radke ended his engagement to Hubbard less than three months before they were set to marry.

Hubbard said this occasion marked the first time she has come face-to-face with Radke, telling the crowd they don't speak unless he has to get into the apartment they shared, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shortly after she confirmed they called it quits, Hubbard ventured off to the Bahamas for an epic girls' trip which was originally intended to be her bachelorette party.

She praised her girls for sticking beside her during that tough time, saying they helped keep her spirits lifted while dealing with heartbreak.

Article continues below advertisement
lindsay hubbard faces off carl radke bravocon
Source: Radar

Hubbard thanked her friends for showing her support post-breakup.

"I didn't know this amount of love could exist in one photo," she had also captioned a social media post about their fun-filled getaway. "I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength."

"The way these girls have rallied around me the last [three] weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip — that was originally planned for completely different reasons — and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important," she added. "I'm beyond blessed and thankful for every single one of these girls. This is a story about sisterhood, and I could not do life without them."

MORE ON:
BravoCon
Article continues below advertisement
lindsay hubbard bravocon
Source: bravo

"I thought I was gonna be a housewife," she said on Friday. "Turns out, you know, we have no wedding.

During the panel, one fan expressed how they wanted Hubbard to join the cast of Real Housewives of New York.

"You know, I am taking it step by step here. So, I thought I was gonna be a housewife," she replied as fans reacted in the audience. "Turns out, you know, we have no wedding. So, we'll see what happens next year."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
lindsay hubbard faces off carl radke bravojpg
Source: bravo

Radke revealed he was prioritizing his career goals post-split.

As for Radke, he told the crowd that focusing on his goals will be his next step.

"I'm going to be joining the Loverboy team on a part-time basis to help with the non-alcohol product. I also am producing a movie that is actually filming currently," the reality personality shared. "So, I'm going to be going to Malibu after this BravoCon to finish the movie. I've got some other things in the works which you guys will learn about on this coming season of the show. I'm just trying to take care of myself, but focusing on my career is definitely going to be a good way to heal and move forward."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.