'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Comes Face-to-Face With Ex-Fiancé Carl Radke at BravoCon
Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard reunited with her ex-fiancé Carl Radke at BravoCon for a highly anticipated panel in Las Vegas after she was left "blindsided" by their sudden split.
Radke ended his engagement to Hubbard less than three months before they were set to exchange vows, shocking his now-former flame as well as fans.
Hubbard said this occasion marked the first time she has come face-to-face with Radke, telling the crowd they don't speak unless he has to get into the apartment they shared, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Shortly after she confirmed they called it quits, Hubbard ventured off to the Bahamas for an epic girls' trip which was originally intended to be her bachelorette party.
She praised her girls for sticking beside her during that tough time, saying they helped keep her spirits lifted while dealing with heartbreak.
"I didn't know this amount of love could exist in one photo," she had also captioned a social media post about their fun-filled getaway. "I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength."
"The way these girls have rallied around me the last [three] weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip — that was originally planned for completely different reasons — and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important," she added. "I'm beyond blessed and thankful for every single one of these girls. This is a story about sisterhood, and I could not do life without them."
During the panel, one fan expressed how they wanted Hubbard to join the cast of Real Housewives of New York.
"You know, I am taking it step by step here. So, I thought I was gonna be a housewife," she replied as fans reacted in the audience. "Turns out, you know, we have no wedding. So, we'll see what happens next year."
As for Radke, he told the crowd that focusing on his goals will be his next step.
"I'm going to be joining the Loverboy team on a part-time basis to help with the non-alcohol product. I also am producing a movie that is actually filming currently," the reality personality shared. "So, I'm going to be going to Malibu after this BravoCon to finish the movie. I've got some other things in the works which you guys will learn about on this coming season of the show. I'm just trying to take care of myself, but focusing on my career is definitely going to be a good way to heal and move forward."