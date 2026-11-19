During a Monday, November 16, appearance on Fox News, Mullin told host Sean Hannity that "SI," or "super intelligence," could be behind the outages. He said his view was based on information from "one guy who is very smart with tech" and emphasized that the source was not Elon Musk.

Mullin reportedly said he was 98% sure the disruptions were related to artificial intelligence. His remarks conflicted with statements from other administration officials, who said there was no evidence that AI-related activity or a malicious cyberattack caused the incidents.

Politico, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Mullin's interview prompted angry reactions in administration group chats. The New Republic also cited the reported "WTF" responses among officials.

The causes identified by companies and government officials varied. Microsoft attributed a major service disruption to a software bug, while JPMorgan Chase cited a similar technical issue affecting its banking services.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a router problem caused an air traffic control outage that led to a nationwide ground stop.