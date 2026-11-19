Stephen Miller Pulls Markwayne Mullin From TV After Fox News Interview Sparks Chaos Inside White House
Nov. 19 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has reportedly pulled Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin from television appearances after a series of interviews frustrated administration officials and complicated the government’s response to recent technology outages, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The move followed Mullin’s comments about the disruptions, which affected air traffic control, banking services, and other systems, as well as earlier remarks suggesting he was open to legal status for some unauthorized immigrants.
AI Speculation Draws White House Backlash
During a Monday, November 16, appearance on Fox News, Mullin told host Sean Hannity that "SI," or "super intelligence," could be behind the outages. He said his view was based on information from "one guy who is very smart with tech" and emphasized that the source was not Elon Musk.
Mullin reportedly said he was 98% sure the disruptions were related to artificial intelligence. His remarks conflicted with statements from other administration officials, who said there was no evidence that AI-related activity or a malicious cyberattack caused the incidents.
Politico, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Mullin's interview prompted angry reactions in administration group chats. The New Republic also cited the reported "WTF" responses among officials.
The causes identified by companies and government officials varied. Microsoft attributed a major service disruption to a software bug, while JPMorgan Chase cited a similar technical issue affecting its banking services.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a router problem caused an air traffic control outage that led to a nationwide ground stop.
Stephen Miller Shifts Spokespeople
Miller reportedly stepped in while abroad with Trump, placing Mullin in what one report described as a "prime-time timeout." Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton were tapped to take the lead in addressing the outages.
A White House official said the administration coordinated its response despite Mullin's mixed messaging. The official described the effort as an example of Miller bringing officials together to communicate a unified position.
A Homeland Security spokesperson did not directly address reports that Mullin had been removed from TV appearances.
The spokesperson said there was no indication of a coordinated cyberattack or other malign threat behind the outages and that there were no active threats to the homeland.
Immigration Remarks Also Drew Scrutiny
The technology comments were not the only source of frustration, reports say. In a separate interview, Mullin said he was open to discussing an immigration overhaul that could provide permanent legal status to some people who came to the United States as children.
"If we want to have an immigration reform” involving Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Mullin said, Congress could decide whether those individuals become legal permanent residents. He added that he was "open to talk to anything."
The comments drew attention because Miller has been a leading architect of the administration’s hardline immigration agenda. Mullin’s media appearances have reportedly fueled broader concerns among officials about his public messaging.
A senior Homeland Security official told a publication that the department was increasingly frustrated by the secretary’s frequent gaffes. Another official said the administration needed to "speak with one voice and the right voice."
Mullin has also faced criticism for using a government plane to attend a college football game after the air traffic disruption. The reported change in spokespeople underscores the White House’s effort to keep public statements about the outages consistent as officials assess their causes.