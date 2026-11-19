Daniel Baldwin, 66, has worked in TV – from Homicide: Life on the Street and Cold Case to The Sopranos and Hawaii Five-O – and movies including Grey Gardens and Mulholland Falls.

Meanwhile, William "Billy" Baldwin, 63, has racked up credits in Sliver, Backdraft, Born on the Fourth of July, and the show Parenthood.

Stephen, the youngest of the family, acknowledged that his part in The Usual Suspects came to him quite easily.

"That was pure luck because I went in to audition, and I had to meet with Bryan Singer, the director," Stephen recalled on the Still Here Hollywood podcast, noting that it was at a time "back when I said too much."

He said he went on a "diatribe" before Singer, who's gone on to helm multiple X-Men movies, Superman Returns, and Bohemian Rhapsody, advised him to do as he was told or be fired.

"I was a bit relieved, because I think the zealot in me just wanted to push his buttons just to see if he was a pushover, but he was brilliant, as we now know," Stephen said.