Stephen Baldwin Blasts Brother Alec's Acting Skills Saying Elder Sibling is 'Not the Most Talented' in Brutal Take Down
Nov. 19 2026, Published 6:37 p.m. ET
Stephen Baldwin has cranked up his sibling rivalry with his elder brother Alec with criticism about his acting skills, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 60-year-old branded the 30 Rock star "not the most talented" in their family, despite being the "reigning king" financially.
Playing Down Alec's Performing Abilties
Stephen – who is one of four actor brothers in the famous Baldwin family alongside Alec, Billy and Daniel – was grilled about his sibling's performing abilities during a new interview.
"He's not the most talented," Stephen said of Alec's ability compared to his brothers. "I'm the only one in a double Oscar-winning film. I gotta rub that in a little bit."
The movie he referenced is 1995's The Usual Suspects, a caper that took home the awards for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Kevin Spacey) and Best Original Screenplay (Christopher McQuarrie).
Alec, 68, has been the most successful of the four Baldwin brothers, having worked on hit movies such as Beetlejuice, Glengarry Glen Ross, It’s Complicated, and The Departed. He was nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor in 2004 for The Cooler.
'I Wanted to Push Director's Buttons'
Daniel Baldwin, 66, has worked in TV – from Homicide: Life on the Street and Cold Case to The Sopranos and Hawaii Five-O – and movies including Grey Gardens and Mulholland Falls.
Meanwhile, William "Billy" Baldwin, 63, has racked up credits in Sliver, Backdraft, Born on the Fourth of July, and the show Parenthood.
Stephen, the youngest of the family, acknowledged that his part in The Usual Suspects came to him quite easily.
"That was pure luck because I went in to audition, and I had to meet with Bryan Singer, the director," Stephen recalled on the Still Here Hollywood podcast, noting that it was at a time "back when I said too much."
He said he went on a "diatribe" before Singer, who's gone on to helm multiple X-Men movies, Superman Returns, and Bohemian Rhapsody, advised him to do as he was told or be fired.
"I was a bit relieved, because I think the zealot in me just wanted to push his buttons just to see if he was a pushover, but he was brilliant, as we now know," Stephen said.
Worrying Health Diagnosis
Stephen recently shared that he was diagnosed with coronary artery disease and had a 90 percent blockage in a major artery, which resulted in doctors installing a stent.
He described the experience as "life-changing" and thanked his daughter Hailey Bieber for urging him to prioritize his health.
"Out of nowhere, Hailey looks at me and goes, 'Hey, you know your thing with your dad’s aorta, did you ever have that checked?' I looked at her like, 'I don’t need to have my aorta checked. My dad died because he smoked a pipe,'" he recalled of their conversation a few years ago.
Baldwin’s father, Alexander Rae Baldwin II, died at 55. He had lung cancer but also experienced an aortic aneurysm, which was a bulge in his aorta.
The actor agreed to getting checked out, and was monitored for four years and began experiencing troubling symptoms in the summer of 2026. He recalled feeling a "kind of fluttering on my chest, directly over my heart."