EXCLUSIVE: Inside Billy Baldwin's Bitter On-Set Feud With Sharon Stone

Billy vowed he'll "never, ever work with" the blond bombshell again after "tension" between the two left "everybody miserable."

What's more, he claims a hot-to-trot twist was behind their hostility.

Stone, now 68, was Hollywood's reigning icon thanks to her provocative role in 1992's Basic Instinct – and Baldwin, 63, said everything between them was fine at first.

"We got along pretty well the first couple weeks," he recalled.

According to Stone, things went south when the film's producer, the late Robert Evans, encouraged her to "sleep with Billy Baldwin" to improve his performance.

"We needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem," she said while promoting her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice.