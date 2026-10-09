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EXCLUSIVE: Inside Billy Baldwin's Bitter On-Set Feud With Sharon Stone

Billy Baldwin's bitter on-set feud with Sharon Stone is revealed, exposing tensions behind the film.
Source: MEGA

Billy Baldwin's bitter on-set feud with Sharon Stone is revealed, exposing tensions behind the film.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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There's no love lost between Billy Baldwin and Sharon Stone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The one-time co-stars clashed on the set of the 1993 erotic thriller Sliver – and that he's still fuming about it.

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Stone Claims Producer Pushed Baldwin Hookup

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Billy Baldwin said he would never work with his 'Sliver' costar Sharon Stone again.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Billy Baldwin said he would never work with his 'Sliver' costar Sharon Stone again.

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Billy vowed he'll "never, ever work with" the blond bombshell again after "tension" between the two left "everybody miserable."

What's more, he claims a hot-to-trot twist was behind their hostility.

Stone, now 68, was Hollywood's reigning icon thanks to her provocative role in 1992's Basic Instinct – and Baldwin, 63, said everything between them was fine at first.

"We got along pretty well the first couple weeks," he recalled.

According to Stone, things went south when the film's producer, the late Robert Evans, encouraged her to "sleep with Billy Baldwin" to improve his performance.

"We needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem," she said while promoting her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice.

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Baldwin Says Stone Gave Him the Cold Shoulder

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Stone said producer Robert Evans urged her to sleep with Baldwin to improve his performance.
Source: OFA / ZOJ / WENN / MEGA

Stone said producer Robert Evans urged her to sleep with Baldwin to improve his performance.

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But Baldwin claims Evans told him the same thing – and he "wasn't talking about Sharon Stone not being able to act," said Baldwin.

Evans was really talking about the "sexual energy" between them, he said.

The producer was saying, "There's all this pent-up sexual energy between the two of you. Just do it and get it over with and like unleash the horses and let's see what happens with your chemistry on screen," according to Baldwin.

After that, he said Stone gave him the cold shoulder – refusing to say hello, goodbye, good morning or good night.

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Baldwin Refused to Kiss Stone On-Screen

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Baldwin recalled agreeing to film their final love scene on the condition that he would not kiss Stone.
Source: INB / WENN.com / MEGA

Baldwin recalled agreeing to film their final love scene on the condition that he would not kiss Stone.

Finally, after three months of her ignoring him, Baldwin blew up.

"I said to Evans, 'I can't do the last love scene. I can't do it,'" he recalled.

In the end, he agreed to do the scene – with one condition, saying: "I can do the scene, but just please don't make me kiss her. I can't kiss her."

According to Stone, Baldwin's ultimatum led to an iconic scene between their characters when they share a super steamy hookup – with no lip-lock.

Now Baldwin said he'd "love to bury the hatchet" with Stone, and while they've "run into each other" several times, they've "never talked."

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