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EXCLUSIVE: Billy Baldwin Reignites 'One of Hollywood's Nastiest Feuds' — Over Sharon Stone

Split photo of Billy Baldwin and Sharon Stone
Source: MEGA

The feud between Billy Baldwin and Sharon Stone is still hanging on.

Sept. 13 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Billy Baldwin has reignited his decades-long feud with Sharon Stone, declaring he would never work with his former Sliver co-star again and reopening extraordinary allegations about their relationship on the troubled movie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Baldwin, 63, said relations with Stone, 68, initially began well while making the 1993 erotic thriller before deteriorating, leaving an atmosphere of "tension" he claimed made people working on the production "miserable."

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Source: Lisa Guerrero/Youtube

Billy Baldwin reignited his feud with Sharon Stone on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast.

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Billy Baldwin Rips Sharon Stone

Photo of Lisa Guerrero and Billy Baldwin
Source: Lisa Guerrero/Youtube

Baldwin claims relations with Stone deteriorated during 'Sliver.'

The actor has now revisited their fallout more than three decades later on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast.

He said: "We got along pretty well the first couple weeks. And then she wouldn't say 'hello' or 'goodbye' to me for the next three months."

A source familiar with the long-running dispute claimed: "There is clearly still an extraordinary amount of resentment surrounding what happened on Sliver. More than 30 years have passed, but Billy plainly doesn't regard this as some amusing old Hollywood disagreement – and it is actually one of Hollywood's nastiest feuds. His latest comments show just how bitter the experience remains for him."

Baldwin claimed relations between himself and Stone eventually deteriorated to the point where he did not want to kiss Stone during their final love scene.

"We had four love scenes. The first three were in the first couple of weeks when everything was jiving. It was never a problem," he recalled.

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Why Billy Baldwin Refused To Kiss Sharon Stone On Set

Photo of Billy Baldwin
Source: MEGA

The actor asked producer Robert Evans to remove the physical kiss entirely.

Baldwin recalled approaching producer Robert Evans about the problem.

He said: "I said to (Robert), 'I can't do the last love scene. I can't do it.'"

Baldwin eventually agreed but said he told producers: "I can do the scene, but just please don't make me kiss her… I can't kiss her."

The dispute has previously erupted publicly over Stone's account in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice.

Stone claimed Evans pressured her to sleep with Baldwin because he believed it would improve Baldwin's performance. Baldwin disputes her interpretation and said Evans, who died in 2019 aged 89, had also spoken to him about the tension.

"He wasn't talking about Sharon not being able to act," Baldwin claimed. "He was saying, 'I keep getting reports that there's incredibly bad tension. We know what it's all about. All this pent-up sexual energy tension. Just do it and get it over with.'"

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Billy Baldwin Mocks Sharon Stone's Secret Trailer Shrine

Photo of Sharon Stone
Source: MEGA

Baldwin alleged Stone kept a shrine to him in her trailer.

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Baldwin also called Stone "silly" and alleged she had "a shrine to (him) in her trailer," complete with "candles and pictures."

Our source added: "These are two completely different recollections of an extraordinarily difficult production, and neither side appears remotely inclined to retreat. Every time the subject resurfaces, it seems to open the same wounds."

Baldwin previously responded angrily to Stone's account of their time together on X. He wrote: "I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin, but I've kept quiet."

The Backdraft actor then raised the possibility of revealing more about his former co-star.

He wrote: "Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky, and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun."

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Photo of Sharon Stone
Source: MEGA

Stone rose to global stardom in the 1990s with her iconic performance in 'Basic Instinct.'

Stone rose to international fame as one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars of the 1990s.

Born in Pennsylvania, she began her career as a model before moving into acting and achieved her breakthrough opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total Recall.

Her defining role came in the thriller Basic Instinct, which transformed her into a global star. She later earned an Academy Award nomination and won a Golden Globe for her performance opposite Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's Casino.

Stone has continued acting across film and television while also becoming known for her philanthropy, activism and outspoken reflections on Hollywood.

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