EXCLUSIVE: Billy Baldwin Reignites 'One of Hollywood's Nastiest Feuds' — Over Sharon Stone

The actor has now revisited their fallout more than three decades later on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast.

He said: "We got along pretty well the first couple weeks. And then she wouldn't say 'hello' or 'goodbye' to me for the next three months."

A source familiar with the long-running dispute claimed: "There is clearly still an extraordinary amount of resentment surrounding what happened on Sliver. More than 30 years have passed, but Billy plainly doesn't regard this as some amusing old Hollywood disagreement – and it is actually one of Hollywood's nastiest feuds. His latest comments show just how bitter the experience remains for him."

Baldwin claimed relations between himself and Stone eventually deteriorated to the point where he did not want to kiss Stone during their final love scene.

"We had four love scenes. The first three were in the first couple of weeks when everything was jiving. It was never a problem," he recalled.