Home > Exclusives > Stan Lee
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Stan Lee's Tragic Final Days Revealed – How Marvel Comics Icon Was 'Exploited and Manipulated By Leeches for 4 YEARS Before Death'

stan lee tragic final days marvel icon exploited before death
Source: MEGA

Stan Lee’s tragic final days have been revealed.

April 6 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee needed a real-life superhero as the late pop culture icon was exploited and manipulated by greedy leeches and hangers-on for four years before his death in 2018 at age 95, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Filmmaker Jonathan Bolerjack said in a YouTube video he had an inside look at Lee's sad last days, while serving as a personal assistant to the Spider-Man cocreator and documented the alleged abuse.

"Stan spent his final years enduring mistreatment, manipulation and betrayal at the hands of a few bad actors," Bolerjack claimed during the online clip, which seeks to solicit funds from fans for the completion of his proposed documentary, Stan Lee: The Final Chapter.

stan lee tragic final days marvel icon exploited before death
Source: MEGA

Filmmaker Jonathan Bolerjack claims he filmed Lee's tragic final years of mistreatment and betrayal.

Bolerjack, who refused to comment to RadarOnline.com, added to viewers: "At the time, I didn't have the power to stop it, but I did have a camera – and filmed everything."

Some of the footage shows a rambunctious convention-goer bumping into vulnerable Lee, as well as the gaunt geezer being hustled around in a wheelchair.

A statement about the unfinished film has promised the project will expose the "scandal" surrounding feeble Lee's final years with "never- been-seen footage" that details "how mistreatment, duplicity and conflict plagued" the Marvel mastermind.

stan lee tragic final days marvel icon exploited before death
Source: MEGA

Lee's former manager, Keya Morgan. was accused of exploiting the Marvel legend for financial gain.

A disturbing description of Bolerjack's documentary states he "uncovered" a "thriving market where Lee's signatures and memorabilia were converted into huge piles of cash and rival hucksters double-crossed each other to control Stan's fortune."

Lee's former business manager, Keya Morgan, was one person accused of improperly profiting off the X-Men inventor.

Morgan was criminally charged with theft, embezzlement, forgery, or fraud against an elder adult, and false imprisonment of an elder adult – after allegedly stealing $222,480 in cash following three of Lee's 2018 memorabilia signings.

stan lee tragic final days marvel icon exploited before death
Source: MEGA

A mistrial was declared in the case against Morgan, who faced elder abuse charges linked to Lee.

But in 2022, a deadlocked jury was split 11 to 1 in favor of acquitting Morgan. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge George Lomeli declared a mistrial and announced he was dismissing the case "in the interests of justice."

At the time, Morgan's attorney Alex Kessel said: "I think the judge made the right call, so my client can go on with his life."

