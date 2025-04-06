EXCLUSIVE: Stan Lee's Tragic Final Days Revealed – How Marvel Comics Icon Was 'Exploited and Manipulated By Leeches for 4 YEARS Before Death'

Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee needed a real-life superhero as the late pop culture icon was exploited and manipulated by greedy leeches and hangers-on for four years before his death in 2018 at age 95, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Filmmaker Jonathan Bolerjack said in a YouTube video he had an inside look at Lee's sad last days, while serving as a personal assistant to the Spider-Man cocreator and documented the alleged abuse.

"Stan spent his final years enduring mistreatment, manipulation and betrayal at the hands of a few bad actors," Bolerjack claimed during the online clip, which seeks to solicit funds from fans for the completion of his proposed documentary, Stan Lee: The Final Chapter.