Bidders Rejoice! Over 1,800 Pieces of Iconic Film and TV Memorabilia to Be Auctioned Off — Including 'Star Wars,' 'Titanic' and 'Indiana Jones'

“With an impressive number of lots going under the hammer, we have some extraordinary content on offer including the incredible Anthony Daniels collection,” he continued. “It really is a huge privilege to be offering such a remarkable collection from a true Star Wars legend.”

Anthony Daniels, who continues to play C-3PO across the still-growing Star Wars franchise, added that he was “thrilled” Propstore chose to curate his Star Wars collection.

“I’m thrilled that Propstore has agreed to curate my collection and I trust that the pieces will go into the right hands,” Daniels said. “I hope this can bring pleasure to Star Wars fans and collectors all around the world and give them a chance to own a piece of the real thing.”

