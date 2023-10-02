Bidders Rejoice! Over 1,800 Pieces of Iconic Film and TV Memorabilia to Be Auctioned Off — Including 'Star Wars,' 'Titanic' and 'Indiana Jones'
Bidders rejoice! Propstore Auction is set to host a live auction next month including more than 1,800 pieces of rare and iconic memorabilia from films and television shows like Star Wars, Titanic, and Indiana Jones, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest live auction is scheduled to take place in London, England from November 9 to 12, and the event is set to feature more than $13.8 million worth of items and collections from some of history’s most popular movies and TV shows.
Some of the most expensive items to be auctioned off in London next month include C-3PO’s head from Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope, the bullwhip and shirt used by Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones, the costume worn by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson in Titanic, and Daniel Craig’s tuxedo from the James Bond film No Time to Die.
Meanwhile, a number of other one-of-a-kind collections, costumes, and prop pieces from projects like Blade Runner, Captain America, The Hunger Games, The Godfather, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Peaky Blinders, and many more will also be auctioned off next month to the highest bidder.
According to Propstore founder and CEO Stephen Lane, the auction from November 9 through November 12 in London will have items and collections from more than 500 iconic Hollywood hits across 250 different lots.
“Propstore’s Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in June was a massive success and now we’re thrilled to kick off our UK sale, set to be bigger and better than ever,” Lane told RadarOnline.com.
“With an impressive number of lots going under the hammer, we have some extraordinary content on offer including the incredible Anthony Daniels collection,” he continued. “It really is a huge privilege to be offering such a remarkable collection from a true Star Wars legend.”
Anthony Daniels, who continues to play C-3PO across the still-growing Star Wars franchise, added that he was “thrilled” Propstore chose to curate his Star Wars collection.
“I’m thrilled that Propstore has agreed to curate my collection and I trust that the pieces will go into the right hands,” Daniels said. “I hope this can bring pleasure to Star Wars fans and collectors all around the world and give them a chance to own a piece of the real thing.”
Propstore will hold preview exhibitions at both of their office facilities in Hertfordshire and California by appointment only from October 10th to November 3rd, and those interested in making a potential bid can visit propstore.com/liveauction to make a viewing appointment.
Registration is now open online at propstore.com, and online bidding will officially kick off on October 10, 2023.
Propstore held its first live auction for Hollywood memorabilia in 2014 and has since held a number of live auctions every year since the event’s inception almost ten years ago.