'Sound of Freedom' Scandal: Movie Investor Fabian Marta Secretly Arrested for Child Kidnapping
A financial donor who helped bring the anti-child trafficking movie Sound of Freedom to the big screen was arrested for child kidnapping, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fabian Marta, 51, of Chesterfield, Missouri, was arrested on the felony charge on July 23.
St. Louis Metro Police confirmed that Marta was charged with child kidnapping on July 21 and was arrested two days later, according to Newsweek.
Marta was one of the thousands of individuals who donated to crowdfunding efforts for the Sound of Freedom, a heavily dramatized take on anti-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad, and its founder, Tim Ballard, who is played by Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel.
Marta was included in the controversial film's credits as an "investor" who "helped bring Sound of Freedom to theaters."
After being passed on by several studios, Ballad's action biopic was pursued by Angel Studios, which raised $5 million through donations to fund the film.
While Marta's Facebook activity has been scrubbed since his arrest, the 51-year-old allegedly boasted about his connection to the Rambo-esque movie.
"The Sound of Freedom movie tackles a very tough subject, and took extraordinary effort to bring it to movie theaters," Newsweek reported one post read, though it could not be independently verified.
"I'm proud to have been a small part of it. If you see the movie look for 'Fabian Marta and Family' at the very end of the credits."
Just as Marta promised his Facebook friends, "Fabian Marta and Family" was displayed around the credit's 129-minute mark.
Marta's bail was set at $15,000 – however, he was released on personal recognizance after a July 24 hearing.
While his next court date is set for August 28, details about his case remain unclear. Under Missouri state law, child kidnapping was a Class A felony, which totes a possible 10-year to life sentence if convicted.
While the root issue of the film had bipartisan support, the movie drew criticism over Caviezel's support of QAnon conspiracy theories.
Additionally, Operation Underground Railroad cryptically cut ties with Ballard, who began work with Glenn Beck-backed Nazarene Fund, a group focused on religious minorities in the Middle East and Ukraine.