'Sound of Freedom' Scandal: Movie Investor Fabian Marta Secretly Arrested for Child Kidnapping

St. Louis Metro Police confirmed that Marta was charged with child kidnapping on July 21 and was arrested two days later, according to Newsweek.

Marta was one of the thousands of individuals who donated to crowdfunding efforts for the Sound of Freedom, a heavily dramatized take on anti-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad, and its founder, Tim Ballard, who is played by Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel.

Marta was included in the controversial film's credits as an "investor" who "helped bring Sound of Freedom to theaters."