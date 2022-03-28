Fleeing Ukrainian Women Warned To Beware Of Human Traffickers As War Displaces Millions

Ukrainian women fleeing their war-torn nation are reportedly being warned to stay vigilant and beware of human traffickers who are looking to take advantage of the ongoing crisis that has forced millions of Ukrainian women and teenage girls to seek refuge elsewhere.

According to Daily Star, upwards of 90% of the people fleeing Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion last month are female, meaning more than 3.4 million women, young ladies, and teenage girls are potentially being preyed on by pimps, human traffickers, and unapologetic criminals taking part in the modern slave trade.