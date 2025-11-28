Sharon Osbourne's Final 'Heartbreaking' Promise to Late Husband Ozzy Revealed as Frail Widow Makes First Public Appearance Since Rocker's Death
Nov. 28 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne promised not to leave her late husband Ozzy alone in the U.K. after burying him in the grounds of their family home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The widow's determination not to "stray" too far from the rocker's grave is the reason why she is reluctant to head back to the U.S., where her children and grandchildren reside.
Sharon Osbourne's Loyal To The End
And she won't even contemplate traveling to Australia to support her son Jack, 40, who is competing in the British TV series, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
The revelation of her final promise to the former Black Sabbath frontman comes after Sharon, 73, made her first public appearance since the beloved musician's death in June when she attended a glitzy showbiz event in London this week alongside her daughter, Kelly, 41.
An insider said, "It's a toss-up between staying in the U.K. and being in the U.S., where her children and grandchildren are. Sharon has opted for the former.
"The whole thing is devastating, but Kelly has been there for her. She flew back to see her and get her mum back 'out there'. That's all she wants now, to keep Sharon going."
'She Can't Leave Ozzy'
On refusing to head Down Under to support Jack, the insider told The Daily Mail: "Sharon can't go, she can't leave Ozzy. She has been supporting Jack all she can, but she just can’t be there to meet him. It is just so sad for her; she adores her children. But she is absolutely determined to keep Ozzy's wish."
Long before he passed away, Sharon and their children, including rarely-seen daughter Aimee, 42, agreed to Ozzy's request to bury him under a crabapple tree on the family's estate.
It was to be a place where they could remember him. He wrote in his 2010 memoir, I Am Ozzy, that he wanted to be buried there, "so the kids can make wine out of me and get pissed out of their heads."
Remaining In The U.K. — Away From Kids
So when Ozzy died following a long battle with Parkinson’s, Sharon dutifully followed his instructions.
She recalled Ozzy saying, "I've said to Sharon, Don't cremate me, whatever you do. I want to be put in the ground, in a nice garden somewhere, with a tree planted over my head. A crabapple tree, preferably."
Shortly before he passed away, the Osbournes put their Los Angeles family home, in the prestigious Hancock Park neighborhood, on sale for $18million, but it's yet to be sold.
The family still has plenty of fans in the U.S, namely Donald Trump, who sent Sharon a message of support after Ozzy died.
Trump said: "Hi, Sharon, it's Donald Trump, and I just wanted to wish you the best and the family. Ozzy was amazing. He was an amazing guy.
"I met him a few times, and I wanna tell you he was unique in every way and talented."
The controversial president wrapped up saying, "So I just wanted to wish you the best, and it's a tough thing, I know how close you were, and whatever I can do, take care of yourself, say hello to the family, thanks, bye."