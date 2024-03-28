Shannon Beador's Ex-Husband Hires 'RHOC' Star's Lawyer to Fight Reckless Driving Charge
Shannon Beador can't shake her ties to her ex-husband. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that David Beador used the same lawyer who helped her following her DUI arrest to fight his reckless driving charge.
David retained Michael Laurence Fell, who was present in court to represent him on Wednesday, the minutes reveal.
Fell is the man who also got Shannon slapped with community service instead of jail after she slammed into a residential building with a blood alcohol level of 0.24 — which is three times the legal limit.
As this outlet reported, David was pulled over by Newport Beach police on February 4 after being caught driving his 911 Porsche 119 MPH in a 60 MPH zone.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Shannon's ex was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and an infraction for unlawfully driving a vehicle at a speed greater than 100 miles per hour on March 18.
Records revealed that David pled not guilty at a recent hearing.
The judge ordered the RHOC star's former spouse — with whom she shares three daughters — not to drive without a valid driver’s license and insurance. The next hearing is scheduled for April.
David's incident comes five months after Shannon was taken into custody by Newport Beach police for driving under the influence and hit-and-run.
Shannon lost control of her vehicle, hit a residential building, and fled the scene in September 2023 with her dog, Archie, in the car. Police sources said the reality star parked her luxury ride in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking Archie when officers arrived.
She was booked on two misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com that Shannon broke her arm and busted her face in the accident. Weeks later, she was photographed with what appeared to be a cast on her arm.
Shannon was sentenced to 36 months of probation, 40 hours of community service, and a nine-month-long alcohol program.
She later addressed the incident.
“It’s been a tough six weeks but I will tell you that I made a terrible mistake and — I don’t want to cry. I’m incredibly grateful that I didn’t hurt anyone," Shannon said.
"I, on my own, just completed a 28-day behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component and I have been able to focus on elements of my life that were unhealthy and toxic and I believe that today, I’m going in a good and positive direction."
Shannon and David's lawyer released a statement after her arrest.
“[Beador] is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions," Fell told RadarOnline.com.
Shannon filed for divorce from David in 2017 after 17 years of marriage. Per their divorce settlement, David agreed to pay his ex a $1.4 million lump sum and $10k per month in support. However, Shannon is currently being sued by her former boyfriend, John Janssen, for $75k related to money she allegedly borrowed for a facelift.