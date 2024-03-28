Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Shannon Beador
Exclusive

Shannon Beador’s Ex-Husband Charged With Reckless Driving Months After ‘RHOC’ Star’s DUI Arrest

shannon beador rhoc real housewives orange county david ex husband charged reckless driving driving mph orange county
Source: MEGA

David was pulled over by police last month.

By:

Mar. 28 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beadors ex-husband David was hit with charges after being caught driving 119 MPH.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Newport Beach Police pulled David over for speeding on February 4, 2024, at around 9:15 AM.

Article continues below advertisement
shannon beador rhoc real housewives orange county david ex husband charged reckless driving driving mph orange county
Source: MEGA

Shannon was arrested for DUI in November.

The 59-year-old business owner was driving a 2022 Porsche 911 in Newport Coast.

Officers said David was driving 119 MPH in a 60 MPH zone.

Article continues below advertisement
shannon beador rhoc real housewives orange county david ex husband charged reckless driving driving mph orange county

The scene of Shannon's crash.

Article continues below advertisement

On March 18, the Orange County District Attorney charged David with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and an infraction for unlawfully driving a vehicle at a speed greater than 100 miles per hour.

Per court records, David pleaded not guilty at a recent hearing. The judge instructed Shannon’s ex-husband to not drive without a valid driver’s license and insurance.

Article continues below advertisement
shannon beador rhoc real housewives orange county david ex husband charged reckless driving driving mph orange county
Source: MEGA

Shannon was arrested in November 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The court set the next hearing for April.

The incident comes after Shannon was arrested for driving under the influence in September 2023. The reality star, 59, had a blood alcohol level of 0.24 — three times the legal limit.

MORE ON:
Shannon Beador
Article continues below advertisement

Shannon crashed her car into an apartment building and then fled the scene. Officers tracked her down nearby.

After the incident, the RHOC star said, “It’s been a tough six weeks but I will tell you that I made a terrible mistake and — I don’t want to cry. I’m incredibly grateful that I didn’t hurt anyone."

Article continues below advertisement
shannon beador rhoc real housewives orange county david ex husband charged reckless driving driving mph orange county
Source: INSTAGRAM

Shannon was recently sued by her ex John over an alleged unpaid $75k loan.

Article continues below advertisement

"I, on my own, just completed a 28-day behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component and I have been able to focus on elements of my life that were unhealthy and toxic and I believe that today, I’m going in a good and positive direction," she said.

Shannon’s lawyer Michael Fell said, “[Beador] is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Bravo was sentenced to 3 years probation and ordered to complete community service — but did not have to spend a night behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Shannon filed for divorce from David in 2017 after 17 years of marriage. Per their divorce settlement, David agreed to pay Shannon a $1.4 million lump sum and $10k per month in support.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Shannon’s ex-boyfriend John Janssen sued her over an alleged unpaid $75k loan he provided her to get plastic surgery done.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.