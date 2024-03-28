Shannon Beador’s Ex-Husband Charged With Reckless Driving Months After ‘RHOC’ Star’s DUI Arrest
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband David was hit with charges after being caught driving 119 MPH.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Newport Beach Police pulled David over for speeding on February 4, 2024, at around 9:15 AM.
The 59-year-old business owner was driving a 2022 Porsche 911 in Newport Coast.
Officers said David was driving 119 MPH in a 60 MPH zone.
On March 18, the Orange County District Attorney charged David with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and an infraction for unlawfully driving a vehicle at a speed greater than 100 miles per hour.
Per court records, David pleaded not guilty at a recent hearing. The judge instructed Shannon’s ex-husband to not drive without a valid driver’s license and insurance.
The court set the next hearing for April.
The incident comes after Shannon was arrested for driving under the influence in September 2023. The reality star, 59, had a blood alcohol level of 0.24 — three times the legal limit.
Shannon crashed her car into an apartment building and then fled the scene. Officers tracked her down nearby.
After the incident, the RHOC star said, “It’s been a tough six weeks but I will tell you that I made a terrible mistake and — I don’t want to cry. I’m incredibly grateful that I didn’t hurt anyone."
"I, on my own, just completed a 28-day behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component and I have been able to focus on elements of my life that were unhealthy and toxic and I believe that today, I’m going in a good and positive direction," she said.
Shannon’s lawyer Michael Fell said, “[Beador] is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”
The Bravo was sentenced to 3 years probation and ordered to complete community service — but did not have to spend a night behind bars.
Shannon filed for divorce from David in 2017 after 17 years of marriage. Per their divorce settlement, David agreed to pay Shannon a $1.4 million lump sum and $10k per month in support.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Shannon’s ex-boyfriend John Janssen sued her over an alleged unpaid $75k loan he provided her to get plastic surgery done.