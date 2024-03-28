Shannon Beador’s Ex-Husband Charged With Reckless Driving Months After ‘RHOC’ Star’s DUI Arrest

David was pulled over by police last month.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , Newport Beach Police pulled David over for speeding on February 4, 2024, at around 9:15 AM.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador ’ s ex-husband David was hit with charges after being caught driving 119 MPH.

Shannon was arrested for DUI in November.

Officers said David was driving 119 MPH in a 60 MPH zone.

The 59-year-old business owner was driving a 2022 Porsche 911 in Newport Coast.

On March 18, the Orange County District Attorney charged David with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and an infraction for unlawfully driving a vehicle at a speed greater than 100 miles per hour.

Per court records, David pleaded not guilty at a recent hearing. The judge instructed Shannon’s ex-husband to not drive without a valid driver’s license and insurance.