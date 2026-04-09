EXCLUSIVE: Why Senior Royals Are Suddenly Sympathizing With Exiled Andrew Windsor
April 9 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal shamed ex-Prince Andrew is quietly drawing sympathy from senior royals, with family members increasingly concerned about his isolation and wellbeing as his public exile deepens.
Andrew, 66, once relied heavily on the support of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who, in her later years, allowed him private visits at Windsor Castle amid mounting scandal.
Former Prince Andrew Gaines Support Behind Closed Doors
Since her death in 2022, however, the former Duke of York has been stripped of his titles, honors and official roles, and now faces an ongoing police investigation linked to the fallout from his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Increasingly cut off from public life, Andrew has been seen alone in Windsor and Sandringham as he prepares to move in to his retirement home after being kicked out of Royal Lodge.
A source close to the royal household said: "Behind closed doors, there has been a subtle but important change in how Andrew's situation is being viewed. Publicly, the line remains unchanged – the institution is keeping its distance and allowing matters to take their course – but privately, there is a growing sense of concern among his siblings about just how alone he has become.
"They are increasingly aware that the level of isolation he is experiencing is not just reputational, but deeply personal. He has lost much of the structure, contact and support that once surrounded him, and that shift has not gone unnoticed within the family."
The insider noted: "There is a feeling that, regardless of the circumstances that led to this point, the human impact of that isolation is significant. Some very senior royals are quietly questioning how much more he can be left to navigate on his own without it having a lasting effect on his wellbeing."
Prince Edward Steps In As Quiet Support System
Prince Edward, 62, is said to have recently visited Andrew over Easter at Sandringham, joined by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 61, for a private dinner. The meeting, according to insiders, focused on Andrew's mental state as he continues to face public pressure and legal uncertainty.
Another royal source said: "Edward has, to some extent, stepped into the role of a quiet support system within the family when it comes to Andrew. He's not making any public gestures or statements, but behind the scenes he appears to be one of the few actively checking in and trying to offer some stability.
"There's a real awareness among those close to the situation that Andrew's circumstances have shifted dramatically in a very short period of time – from being a senior working royal with a defined role and structure, to someone largely removed from public life and facing ongoing scrutiny."
"That kind of sudden change can be incredibly difficult to process, and Edward seems to recognize that," the source added. "The concern isn't just about reputation or public perception – it's about Andrew's overall wellbeing and how he's coping with such a profound upheaval in his life."
King Charles And Prince William Maintain Firm Distance
King Charles, 77, and Prince William, 43, have maintained a strict distance from Andrew, with the monarch emphasizing in a public statement the legal process must proceed without interference. Palace sources have indicated Charles has taken a "firm line" on his younger brother, while William is understood to support that approach.
Privately, however, the tone appears more nuanced. Princess Anne, 75, has reportedly reached out to Andrew directly, checking on him during periods of heightened scrutiny. Insiders suggest she has even proposed that he relocate to her Gatcombe Park estate to escape the glare of public attention.
One source said: "There's a growing sense that this situation has moved beyond the formal boundaries of the institution and into something much more personal. While the monarchy as an organization has taken a clear stance, within the family itself the conversation is shifting toward what they owe one another on a human level."
The insider continued: "Among Andrew's siblings, there's an understanding that, despite everything that has happened publicly, their relationship with Andrew doesn't simply disappear. He is still part of the family, and that carries a certain responsibility, even if it's handled quietly and without any public display.
"It's less about defending him or excusing past decisions, and more about acknowledging that, at the end of the day, he is their brother – and that connection is something they can't entirely turn away from, no matter how complicated the situation has become."
Andrew Windsor 'Struggling to Come to Terms' With His Life Change
Andrew's personal circumstances have also shifted dramatically. He is preparing to leave Royal Lodge and relocate to Marsh Farm. Observers said his behavior has at times appeared unsettled and erratic behind closed doors, with sources saying he has been spotted muttering to himself when he is not slumped in front of his widescreen TV gaming.
Another insider said: "What's become clear to those around Andrew is just how much of his identity was tied up in the royal life he led for decades. Almost overnight, he has lost the framework that gave his days purpose – his official duties, his position within the institution and even the familiarity of his Royal Lodge home.
"That kind of sudden dislocation is incredibly hard to navigate. It's not just a change of circumstances, it's a complete dismantling of the routine and status he was accustomed to, and there hasn't been an obvious path to replace that."
The source noted: "People who have seen him recently say it's evident in his demeanor that he is still struggling to come to terms with how drastically his life has been reshaped."