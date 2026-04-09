EXCLUSIVE: Why Senior Royals Are Suddenly Sympathizing With Exiled Andrew Windsor

Since her death in 2022, however, the former Duke of York has been stripped of his titles, honors and official roles, and now faces an ongoing police investigation linked to the fallout from his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Increasingly cut off from public life, Andrew has been seen alone in Windsor and Sandringham as he prepares to move in to his retirement home after being kicked out of Royal Lodge.

A source close to the royal household said: "Behind closed doors, there has been a subtle but important change in how Andrew's situation is being viewed. Publicly, the line remains unchanged – the institution is keeping its distance and allowing matters to take their course – but privately, there is a growing sense of concern among his siblings about just how alone he has become.

"They are increasingly aware that the level of isolation he is experiencing is not just reputational, but deeply personal. He has lost much of the structure, contact and support that once surrounded him, and that shift has not gone unnoticed within the family."

The insider noted: "There is a feeling that, regardless of the circumstances that led to this point, the human impact of that isolation is significant. Some very senior royals are quietly questioning how much more he can be left to navigate on his own without it having a lasting effect on his wellbeing."