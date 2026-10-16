Selma Blair 'Did Not Intend to Harm Anyone': Actress Speaks Out Just Days After She's Arrested for Disturbing Altercation on Plane

Blair’s representative told a publication she experienced a medical emergency on the flight and "did not intend to harm anyone."

The spokesperson disputed several early reports, stating there was no attempt to open the aircraft door and accusing some coverage of relying almost entirely on a police statement and a decade-old headline.

The representative also defended the movie star's multiple sclerosis diagnosis, calling suggestions that she does not have the condition “outrageous.” Blair publicly disclosed her diagnosis in 2018.

The spokesperson further revealed that she has pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition linked to MS that can affect how emotional episodes appear to others.

According to the statement, Blair experiences daily pain and still has difficult days. She travels with a service dog that authorities allegedly took from her after the incident.