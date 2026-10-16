Selma Blair 'Did Not Intend to Harm Anyone': Actress Speaks Out Just Days After She's Arrested for Disturbing Altercation on Plane
Oct. 16 2026, Published 5:11 p.m. ET
Selma Blair's representative is defending the actress, claiming she did not intend to harm anyone after she was arrested following an alleged altercation on a Delta Airlines flight to New York, RadarOnline.com can report.
Blair, 54, was taken into custody at John F. Kennedy International Airport on October 11 and later pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.
Selma Blair Alleged Plane Incident
The Cruel Intentions star appeared in court the next day and was released on bail.
A criminal court affidavit accused her of repeatedly kicking a police officer and a nurse in the chest during the flight.
Dispatch audio referenced bite marks and other minor injuries. The FBI is investigating the incident. Delta Airlines said it has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior and prioritizes the safety of passengers and crew.
Selma Blair 'Did Not Intend to Harm Anyone'
Blair’s representative told a publication she experienced a medical emergency on the flight and "did not intend to harm anyone."
The spokesperson disputed several early reports, stating there was no attempt to open the aircraft door and accusing some coverage of relying almost entirely on a police statement and a decade-old headline.
The representative also defended the movie star's multiple sclerosis diagnosis, calling suggestions that she does not have the condition “outrageous.” Blair publicly disclosed her diagnosis in 2018.
The spokesperson further revealed that she has pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition linked to MS that can affect how emotional episodes appear to others.
According to the statement, Blair experiences daily pain and still has difficult days. She travels with a service dog that authorities allegedly took from her after the incident.
Advocacy and Career
The representative pointed to Blair's recent professional work and advocacy, noting that she completed seven film and television projects in 2026 and launched skincare, clothing, and reading-glasses lines designed with accessibility in mind.
The statement also highlighted her advocacy for disability rights, the MS community, and the Jewish community amid rising antisemitism.
The spokesperson said additional details about the incident have not been reported and urged the public to consider all the facts before forming a judgment.
"There is much more to this story than has been reported, and we ask to consider the entirety of the facts before rushing to judgment, whether in the courtroom or in the court of public opinion," the statement noted.
Past Incidents
Blair apologized in 2016 after a disturbance that led to her removal from a flight. In her 2022 memoir Mean Baby, she described biting several celebrities on separate occasions.
She also previously apologized for making Islamophobic comments in a since-deleted Instagram post.