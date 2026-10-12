Selma Blair 'Heard Screaming' in Disturbing Audio as Actress Is Escorted Off Plane Following Arrest for Allegedly Attacking Flight Attendants

In chilling audio from the event, obtained by TMZ, a woman's voice, presumed to be Blair, is heard shrieking out in a cry. While an alarm rings in the background of the audio, the voice is heard protesting with a "no" repeatedly.

"Please, no," she screamed, followed by more muddled cries and indistinguishable dialogue.

Leading up to her detainment, Blair reportedly exhibited a burst of physical aggression. She allegedly punched one flight attended and bit another, leaving at least one hospitalized.

A Port Authority spokesperson told Radar that the "PAPD responded to a call about a physically abusive passenger aboard Delta Airlines flight 938 which was parked at the gate after arrival from LAX. The suspect was identified as Selma Blair, a 54-year-old woman. She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation. Two flight attendants also reported injuries, and one was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The FBI is investigating this incident."