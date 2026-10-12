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Home > News > Selma Blair

Selma Blair 'Heard Screaming' in Disturbing Audio as Actress Is Escorted Off Plane Following Arrest for Allegedly Attacking Flight Attendants

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Source: MEGA

Selma Blair was arrested upon landing in New York.

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Oct. 12 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Selma Blair is allegedly heard screaming in leaked audio from her arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actress was arrested off a Delta flight on Sunday, October 11, after allegedly having a midair meltdown, attempting to open the aircraft door while airborne and injuring two flight attendants. When she landed at JFK Airport in New York City, Blair was reportedly escorted off the flight by police and transported to the hospital.

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Chilling Audio of Selma Blair's Arrest Released

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A photo of Selma Blair
Source: MEGA

A woman, presumably Blair, was heard shouting in released audio.

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In chilling audio from the event, obtained by TMZ, a woman's voice, presumed to be Blair, is heard shrieking out in a cry. While an alarm rings in the background of the audio, the voice is heard protesting with a "no" repeatedly.

"Please, no," she screamed, followed by more muddled cries and indistinguishable dialogue.

Leading up to her detainment, Blair reportedly exhibited a burst of physical aggression. She allegedly punched one flight attended and bit another, leaving at least one hospitalized.

A Port Authority spokesperson told Radar that the "PAPD responded to a call about a physically abusive passenger aboard Delta Airlines flight 938 which was parked at the gate after arrival from LAX. The suspect was identified as Selma Blair, a 54-year-old woman. She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation. Two flight attendants also reported injuries, and one was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The FBI is investigating this incident."

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Selma Blair's Team Claims 'Medical Emergency'

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Source: MEGA

The actress was taken to the hospital.

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Blair's team claimed her behavior was the result of a "medical emergency." They added, "Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."

Dispatch audio revealed the captain called down to flight control, asking for ground crew to have medical resources waiting and available for their landing.

"We'd like to have some medical personnel at the gates for a couple of the FAs involved in the passenger incident. They just need a couple things looked at," the captain said about the crew. The captain clarified ambulances were not needed – "just some medical personnel available for two flight attendants at the gate should be fine."

A Delta spokesman said, "Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first."

The incident reportedly continued after her arrest. She allegedly "repeatedly kicked" a Port Authority police officer while in the ambulance. At the hospital, she allegedly assaulted a nurse

Blair was reportedly charged with two counts of assault, one on a police officer and another on a nurse.

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Actress' Prior Mid-Air Incident From 2016

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Source: MEGA

She previously admitted to mixing alcohol with medication, causing an unfortunate 2016 incident.

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This isn't the first time Blair experienced an on-flight meltdown. In 2016, she mixed alcohol and medication, becoming emotional on a flight from LAX to Cancun. An eyewitness claimed to TMZ that Blair blurted out sensational claims, including, "He burns my private parts. He won't let me eat or drink."

During the incident a decade ago, she was taken off the flight by a stretcher once they landed. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

"I made a big mistake yesterday. After a lovely trip with my son and his Dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret. My son was with his Dad, asleep with his headphones on, so there is that saving grace," she told a publication at the time.

Blair added, "I take this very seriously, and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath. I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry."

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Fans Recall Selma Blair's MS Diagnosis

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Source: MEGA

Blair's MS was in remission as of 2025.

About her most recent outburst, fans worried about her well-being, speculating it could be a result of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which can cause anger, irritability, and emotional outbursts.

One person on X speculated, "Oh, seriously, that seems like a mental health crisis."

"Could it be MS-related? Brain and inhibition deterioration?" another added.

Blair was previously left bedridden due to the symptoms of her MS diagnosis. In 2021, she went through chemotherapy and had a stem cell transplant before the disease went into remission.

In 2025, she shared, "I've been feeling great for about a year. But I am finally well enough to really, genuinely... I always try and feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy and getting out and going out isn't so scary."

No word yet on whether the prior medical issues fed into Saturday's incident.

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