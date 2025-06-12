EXCLUSIVE: Secrets Sly Stone Took to Grave Revealed After Music Icon Died At Age 82 — Including Brutal Drug Addiction and Homelessness
Musician Sly Stone spent the years leading up to his death as a recovering drug addict who was forced to live in a van, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pioneer rocker and leader of funk innovators Sly and the Family Stone died earlier this week after a prolonged battle with COPD.
The influential singer, whose band was credited with still-played hits including Everyday People, Family Affair, and Dance To The Music, once lived in a Napa Valley estate complete with its own vineyard. And he drove a stable of luxury cars, including Hummers, a London taxi and a purple Jaguar XKE.
However, with wild success came even wilder parties – and Stone became hooked on cocaine and PCP. Eventually, his drug binges led him to miss concerts.
The group fell apart in 1975. After a string of drug busts in the ’80s, he quit performing in 1987.
"Sly lived a very wild and drug crazed life for decades," a family friend previously said. "And now it's caught up with him."
Living in a Van
A broke Stone was soon forced to give up his lavish lifestyle, trading in his Beverly Hills mansion to a white van with "Pleasure Way" painted on the side.
He parked the van in the toughest section of Los Angeles that inspired the movie Boyz N The Hood.
In 2011, the musician was arrested and charged with cocaine possession and sent to rehab, where he successfully completed his court ordered 90-day treatment program.
"Sly is sober for the first prolonged period of time in probably 30 years," a source close to Stone told Radar at the time, promising, "Sly will remain in rehab for another week, until arrangements can be made for him to transition to a sober living facility, or some other type of follow-up treatment. Sly wants to get back out on the road and tour again, and his doctor fully supports that."
As for his home-on-wheels, the insider revealed: "The van Sly had been living in and using drugs in will absolutely not be a part of his life post-rehab. It's a trigger, and it has bad memories for him. It will be sold and sent to a junk yard where it belongs. Stone will get a new R.V. at the appropriate time."
Family Announcement
On Monday, his family announced: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone.
"After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family.
While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."
Final Goodbye
The 1993 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee had recently completed the screenplay for his life story, which follows a memoir published in 2024.
His family statement said they are "eager to share (the movie) with the world."
The statement added: "Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable.
"We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly's life and his iconic music. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support."