A broke Stone was soon forced to give up his lavish lifestyle, trading in his Beverly Hills mansion to a white van with "Pleasure Way" painted on the side.

He parked the van in the toughest section of Los Angeles that inspired the movie Boyz N The Hood.

In 2011, the musician was arrested and charged with cocaine possession and sent to rehab, where he successfully completed his court ordered 90-day treatment program.

"Sly is sober for the first prolonged period of time in probably 30 years," a source close to Stone told Radar at the time, promising, "Sly will remain in rehab for another week, until arrangements can be made for him to transition to a sober living facility, or some other type of follow-up treatment. Sly wants to get back out on the road and tour again, and his doctor fully supports that."

As for his home-on-wheels, the insider revealed: "The van Sly had been living in and using drugs in will absolutely not be a part of his life post-rehab. It's a trigger, and it has bad memories for him. It will be sold and sent to a junk yard where it belongs. Stone will get a new R.V. at the appropriate time."