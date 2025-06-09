Sly and the Family Stone Frontman Sly Stone Dead At 82: Family Confirms Singer 'Passed Away Surrounded By His Children' in Emotional Statement
Funk music pioneer Sly Stone has died, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The onetime San Francisco deejay turned leader of the band Sly and the Family Stone was 82.
A statement provided by his family said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone.
"After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family.
While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."
Family Affair
Sly and the Family Stone had huge hits in the 1960s and 1970s, including the anthems Dance to the Music and Family Affair.
The 1993 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee had recently completed the screenplay for his life story, which follows a memoir published in 2024.
His family statement said they are "eager to share (the movie) with the world."
The statement added: "Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable.
"We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly's life and his iconic music. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support."
Dance to the Music
Sly was born Sylvester Stewart in Denton, Texas, in 1943. His nickname came after a classmate misspelled his name. After he changed his stage name from Stewart to Sone, his brother and sister did the same, and they launched Sly and the Family Stone.
The group's first big hit, Dance to the Music, was released in 1967. A year later, they released their album of the same name.
Two years later, their album Stand became their biggest success, featuring hits like Everyday People and Hot Fun in the Summertime.
Funk legend George Clinton paid tribute to Sly and the Family Stone in a 2023 interview.
"It was like seeing the Black version of The Beatles," he gushed. "(Sly) had the sensibility of the street, the church, and then, like, the qualities of a Motown, you know, Smokey Robinson — he was all of that in one person."
Everyday Person
Earlier this year, Grammy and Oscar-winning producer Questlove release a documentary about his life and career, titled Sly Lives: aka the Burden of Black Genius.
The Roots drummer reflected: "One of the strongest quotes from the movie is that Sly created the alphabet that we are still using to express music.
"He was the first to take advantage of being a bedroom musician, multi-track recording, the wah-wah, the drum machine, and doing everything by himself.
"We praise Stevie Wonder and Prince for these things, but Sly was the prototype. He also single-handedly revived hip-hop with all of the samples that came from him.”