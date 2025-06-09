Sly and the Family Stone Frontman Sly Stone Dead At 82: Family Confirms Singer 'Passed Away Surrounded By His Children' in Emotional Statement

The onetime San Francisco deejay turned leader of the band Sly and the Family Stone was 82.

A statement provided by his family said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone.

"After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family.

While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."