The Roots, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels, Lil Mama & More Celebrate The Premiere of AMC's 'Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America'
The event was held at the famous Apollo Theater on October 7.
Celebrity
The Roots, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels, Lil Mama & More Celebrate The Premiere of AMC's 'Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America'
The event was held at the famous Apollo Theater on October 7.
AMC celebrated the highly-anticipated series premiere of Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America with a special event at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York City on October 7. During the event, there was a screening of the premiere episode “Jesus Walks” and a special performance by The Roots.
Sound off in the comments below!