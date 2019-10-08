The Roots, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels, Lil Mama & More Celebrate The Premiere of AMC's 'Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America'

The event was held at the famous Apollo Theater on October 7.

October 8, 2019 @ 19:19PM
Photo Credit: Getty Images For AMC
Celebrity
AMC celebrated the highly-anticipated series premiere of Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America with a special event at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York City on October 7. During the event, there was a screening of the premiere episode “Jesus Walks” and a special performance by The Roots.