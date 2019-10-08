Photo Credit: Getty Images For AMC

Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America premieres Sunday, October 13 at 12:00am ET/PT on AMC. Each of the six episodes focuses on a groundbreaking song pivotal to the evolution of American music and culture. Artists, their collaborators and other influential musical and cultural figures deconstruct compositions, revisit the impact the song had on them personally, and dissect the socio-economic and cultural conditions that inspired the landmark work.