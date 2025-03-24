EXCLUSIVE: Secret CIA Link to Manson Murders – How Madman Learned Mind Control From Government's Top Secret Program
While brainwashing his followers to commit some of the most infamous murders in American history, madman Charles Manson tapped into the mind-control techniques the CIA developed in its bid to reel in what it considered "subversive" elements in society, such as the anti-war, civil rights, and Black Power movements, suggests a shocking new documentary.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the theory is presented in the Netflix offering Chaos: The Manson Murders, loosely based on a book about the bloody spree by journalist Tom O'Neill.
O'Neill said: "One of the biggest mysteries about this case is how Manson was able to gain control of his followers to the degree that he could get them to go out and kill on command, without remorse, without hesitation, complete strangers."
In the summer of 1969, members of Manson's cult "family" sensationally slaughtered at least nine people, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate.
O'Neill noted the CIA had a mind-control program called MKUltra, which was designed to prompt someone to kill.
O'Neill said in the documentary: "There were these research scientists working secretly for the government who were trying to do exactly what Manson did – create people who would kill without regret or remorse, on command. And those research scientists came into contact with him during this pivotal time that he was turning into Charles Manson, guru/cult leader of these obedient slaves that would do whatever he said."
According to O'Neill, Manson met psychiatrist Louis "Jolly" West at a free health clinic in Haight-Ashbury when West was believed to be working with the CIA to create programmed assassins.
One method was to implant the order to kill in someone's mind when he or she was under the influence of LSD.
Although there is no smoking gun connecting Manson to the CIA's secret program, O'Neill believes it's more than coincidence that he crossed paths with West.
He asked: "How did he learn how to brainwash those kids, really, in under a year?
"Everyone who knew him prior to becoming Charlie Manson said he was a joke. Nobody took him seriously. He suddenly got help. Where did that come from?"