EXCLUSIVE: Secret CIA Link to Manson Murders – How Madman Learned Mind Control From Government's Top Secret Program

O'Neill noted the CIA had a mind-control program called MKUltra, which was designed to prompt someone to kill.

O'Neill said in the documentary: "There were these research scientists working secretly for the government who were trying to do exactly what Manson did – create people who would kill without regret or remorse, on command. And those research scientists came into contact with him during this pivotal time that he was turning into Charles Manson, guru/cult leader of these obedient slaves that would do whatever he said."

According to O'Neill, Manson met psychiatrist Louis "Jolly" West at a free health clinic in Haight-Ashbury when West was believed to be working with the CIA to create programmed assassins.

One method was to implant the order to kill in someone's mind when he or she was under the influence of LSD.