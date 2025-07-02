Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Victim Living in Fear of His 'Retaliation' After We Revealed Jennifer Lopez is 'Top of His Revenge Hit-List'

Months before the trial began, former Danity Kane singer D. Woods sat down and revealed chilling details about her time working with the disgraced rapper.

The 41-year-old singer opened up to The Cut in an interview about how she's now processing that "experience."

She said: "I can't wait until I am on the other side of all this. Maybe this is what I need to do to write a new experience. I just don’t want to be in fear of his retaliation. We're talking in this hotel instead of my home because I don’t know what he’s capable of."

As for her former boss' sex-trafficking trial, the singer admitted she wasn't following for any updates because she doesn't "want to be disappointed."

Woods added, before he was only found guilty on two counts: "I'm not sure a guilty verdict will heal me. That will happen when I sit down to talk about a project I’m doing, and there isn’t a question about Puff."