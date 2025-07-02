Your tip
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Victim Living in Fear of His 'Retaliation' After We Revealed Jennifer Lopez is 'Top of His Revenge Hit-List'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs with D. Woods
Source: MEGA

D. Woods opened up about her time with the rapper before the trial started.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 2 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged victim has been living in fear of his "retaliation."

RadarOnline.com can reveal how former Danity Kane singer D. Woods opened up about the chilling trial against the disgraced rapper, while others, including Jennifer Lopez, remained completely silent.

Victim Fears

d woods abc
Source: ABC

Woods revealed past details about working with Diddy.

Months before the trial began, former Danity Kane singer D. Woods sat down and revealed chilling details about her time working with the disgraced rapper.

The 41-year-old singer opened up to The Cut in an interview about how she's now processing that "experience."

She said: "I can't wait until I am on the other side of all this. Maybe this is what I need to do to write a new experience. I just don’t want to be in fear of his retaliation. We're talking in this hotel instead of my home because I don’t know what he’s capable of."

As for her former boss' sex-trafficking trial, the singer admitted she wasn't following for any updates because she doesn't "want to be disappointed."

Woods added, before he was only found guilty on two counts: "I'm not sure a guilty verdict will heal me. That will happen when I sit down to talk about a project I’m doing, and there isn’t a question about Puff."

D. Woods Speaks Out

Photo of Diddy and D. Woods
Source: MEGA/GMA

Diddy has been accused of also 'fat-shaming' the singer.

In the Investigation Discovery documentary The Fall of Diddy, Woods spoke out about her experience working with the jailed producer while appearing on the show Making The Band.

Woods revealed many details about working with the disgraced music mogul, including an incident when he commented on her weight.

The jailed music mogul said in the resurfaced clip from Making The Band, which showed Diddy telling Woods: "What's your stomach looking like? Are you feeling a little thick?"

After the documentary's release, Woods further explained in an interview with GMA: "He did it in different ways with all of us. You know, picking and prying and just a way to chip and knock away, but then praise you."

The singer described her time working with Diddy and said she saw herself standing in "dark, scary, predatory spaces" and claimed he said "some of the most degrading things."

When asked if Diddy was "predatory," Woods claimed the jailed star was "constantly treating you like a piece of meat."

She explained: "Only valuing you for your sex appeal. And some of the environments, you know, it was even scary to be by yourself."

NOT GUILTY

jennifer lopez anxiety diddy revenge leak threat
Source: MEGA

Combs was found not guilty on the most serious charges.

On Wednesday morning, Combs was found not guilty on the most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Jurors returned their verdict after three days and more than 13 hours of deliberations.

Before the shocking verdict was announced, we reported how the disgraced rapper has been livid over ex-girlfriend Lopez's total silence during the trial and not speaking out about him.

Our insider said: "He's burning with rage over how she's turned her back on him.

"He and J.Lo stayed very close even after they split, and he fully expected her to at least get in touch – even if she didn't want to be a character witness at the trial. Instead, it's been total crickets."

danity kane singer d woods slams sean diddy combs jekyll hyde new documentary
Source: MEGA

Combs created Danity Kane in 2005 as part of his 'Making the Band' reality series.

