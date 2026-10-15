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Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Family React to Rapper's Prison Bust-Up and Deny Hospitalization Caused by 'Jamaican Drug Lord'

picture of Sean "Diddy" Combs
Source: mEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' family spoke out on alleged prison attack.

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Oct. 15 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

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Sean "Diddy" Combs’ family have spoken out over the rapper's head injury sustained in an alleged prison attack.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s loved ones are attempting to play down the skirmish, even going as far as claiming reports of a fight are "completely false."

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Relatives Deny Reports of Fight Behind Bars

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picture of Sean "Diddy" Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs' family have played down reports of an attack.

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It's been reported that Combs, 56, was taken to hospital last weekend after suffering smashing his head on a prison bunk bed, which left him hospitalized.

It was later alleged by TMZ that Jamaican drug kingpin Christopher Coke, known as "Dudus", was behind the attack.

On Thursday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, radio host Loren LoRosa claimed she's spoken to members of Combs' family about the alleged incident, which they flatly denied.

She then pointed to the prison's security arrangements, saying Combs remained "guarded" during his daily break outside the Special Housing Unit (SHU).

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'It Definitely Wasn’t Anything Crazy'

picture of Sean "Diddy" Combs
Source: MEGA

Radio host Loren LoRosa claims she has spoken to rapper's family.

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LoRosa also noted that Combs and Coke were on "completely different sides" of the prison.

Although the family could not confirm what caused Combs’ head injury, LoRosa said relatives maintained that "it definitely wasn’t anything crazy."

But she did make the point that Combs' family are upset that news of the medical incident had become public.

"No one should know he was taken to the hospital," LoRosa said, adding that the family wanted to clarify the reports.

She did not specify which family member made the comments.

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Rapper 'Not Safe' Behind Bars

picture of Sean "Diddy" Combs
Source: MEGA

Co-host Charlamagne Tha God speculated Diddy's people wanted story out.

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Co-host Charlamagne Tha God piped into the conversation to speculate that "one of his people put this story out" and "amplified" it as a means of showing Combs is "not safe" behind bars.

He subsequently hit out at the rapper for having such a "loud" prison stay since being convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution last year and sentenced to 50 months behind bars.

"If I was Diddy, I’d just be trying to be as quiet as possible, do my bid and come home," he said.

Combs’ rep previously reported that how his team has "no way of independently verifying" the alleged fight between the inmates – and that their primary "concern is for Sean’s health and well-being."

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picture of Sean "Diddy" Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs has a 50-month sentence inside FCI Fort Dix.

The reported medical emergency follows months of attention on Combs' life inside FCI Fort Dix. In July, he was reportedly involved in an altercation with another inmate and was subsequently placed in solitary confinement, according to reports citing sources familiar with the incident.

More recently, fellow inmates alleged that Combs had access to a contraband cellphone and tablet and received special treatment, including meals, massages, and help with chores.

Combs’ representative disputed the allegations, saying his client is serving his sentence within the rules. The claims have not been independently verified.

His projected release date is currently March 2, 2028, according to federal inmate records. The date had been listed as January 21 before it was moved back, following several earlier changes to his projected release.

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