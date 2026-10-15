Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Family React to Rapper's Prison Bust-Up and Deny Hospitalization Caused by 'Jamaican Drug Lord'

It's been reported that Combs, 56, was taken to hospital last weekend after suffering smashing his head on a prison bunk bed, which left him hospitalized.

It was later alleged by TMZ that Jamaican drug kingpin Christopher Coke, known as "Dudus", was behind the attack.

On Thursday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, radio host Loren LoRosa claimed she's spoken to members of Combs' family about the alleged incident, which they flatly denied.

She then pointed to the prison's security arrangements, saying Combs remained "guarded" during his daily break outside the Special Housing Unit (SHU).