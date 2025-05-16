Scarlett Johansson REFUSES 'To Throw Justin Baldoni Under the Bus' As Blake Lively's Hollywood Circle Shrinks During Legal Fight

While the actress could have refused to comment on the It Ends With Us co-star drama, she made the shocking move to defend Baldoni in a recent interview.

Scarlett Johansson has taken a defiant stand in the ongoing legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively , who is married to her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Johansson's new film has been backed by Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios.

Baldoni's name was brought up when Johansson was asked about her directorial debut in the upcoming Eleanor the Great, which is being backed by his Wayfarer Studios.

Johansson made a "loud, knowing laugh" before subtly acknowledging his legal mess, saying: "They were super supportive throughout the process… but yeah, such weird timing."

The Lucy star appeared to make it clear she wouldn't distance herself from her film's connection to Baldoni, despite him suing her ex-husband and Lively.