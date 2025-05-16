Scarlett Johansson REFUSES 'To Throw Justin Baldoni Under the Bus' As Blake Lively's Hollywood Circle Shrinks During Legal Fight
Scarlett Johansson has taken a defiant stand in the ongoing legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, who is married to her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the actress could have refused to comment on the It Ends With Us co-star drama, she made the shocking move to defend Baldoni in a recent interview.
Baldoni Has Been 'Super Supportive'
Baldoni's name was brought up when Johansson was asked about her directorial debut in the upcoming Eleanor the Great, which is being backed by his Wayfarer Studios.
Johansson made a "loud, knowing laugh" before subtly acknowledging his legal mess, saying: "They were super supportive throughout the process… but yeah, such weird timing."
The Lucy star appeared to make it clear she wouldn't distance herself from her film's connection to Baldoni, despite him suing her ex-husband and Lively.
A source praised Johansson for not deflecting the question and acknowledging Wayfarer Studios' support for her film.
They told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter: "She had every right to put Justin on the no-go list – and she didn't. That speaks volumes."
The source added: "Scarlett didn't throw him under the bus.
"In fact, she went out of her way to praise his company, even as his world burns down."
Due to the messy situation, which has even dragged Lively's close friend Taylor Swift through the mud, many assumed Johansson would steer clear of mentioning Baldoni to protect her reputation.
Instead, a source said she "stuck to the truth."
They explained: "She knew it would raise eyebrows. But she stuck to the truth: he supported her film."
As RadarOnline.com reported, a source claimed Lively's legal woes have spilled over onto her friendship with Swift.
Swift was rumored to have cut all ties with Lively, who she has been a close confidant of for a decade, after the Gossip Girl alum threatened to leak their private texts unless the Grammy winner showed public support for her amid the lawsuit.
An insider shared: "There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done.
"What Blake has done was exploit the Godmother of her children and manipulate the public into thinking that she was watching out for her best interests."
Not only is Swift close friends with Lively and Reynolds, she's also the godmother to the couple's three daughters, James, 10; Inez, 8; and Betty, 5.
The insider added: "Taylor is done and Gigi is done with Blake, and she has no one to blame but herself. Taylor is a girl's girl, and she loves her friends.
"She will bend over backward for them, but when that trust is broken, there is no going back."
Last week, Swift was sent a legal notice from Baldoni's team to be a witness in the case. Swift's team responded by slamming the letter and insisting she was not involved in the co-stars' drama.
Swift's name was brought into the conversation after Lively referred to her as one of her "dragons" as she compared herself to Game of Throne's Khaleesi in a text message to Baldoni.