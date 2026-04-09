'The Walls Are Closing in on Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper': FBI Expert Claims Daughter Savannah's Return to 'Today' Will Pile More 'Pressure' on Captors
April 9 2026, Updated 1:38 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's return to the Today show will intensify the pressure on her mom's kidnapper, according to an FBI expert.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jason Pack believes the news anchor being so prominent on a national platform will ensure the spotlight remains on the case, pulling further anxiety onto the missing Nancy's captors.
'The Pressure Is Building'
He explained: "Every day that passes, the pressure builds.
"Keeping a secret like this is exhausting. … and that gets harder with every morning that Savannah Guthrie sits behind that anchor desk. Most criminals in cases like this count on the media moving on.
"They count on the family fading from public view. They count on people forgetting. This case is different.
"Savannah has a national platform, and she shows up on it every single day. Every time a viewer sees her face, they think about her mother."
Pack believes the more attention the case receives, the more "pressure on the people responsible goes up."
Walls Are Closing 'From Every Direction At Once'
He told PageSix: "Add a reward of more than one million dollars and the full weight of FBI resources and you have a situation where the walls are not just closing, but they are closing from every direction at once."
Pack went on to urge Nancy’s neighbors to check their cameras — and contact authorities with any information on her disappearance.
"At some point, someone is going to have the courage to make that call," he said. "One phone call from someone who decides the reward money matters more than their silence is all it takes to bring law enforcement directly to their front door."
'Good To Be Home'
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Savannah returned to Today on Monday following a two-month absence.
"Good morning, welcome to Today on this morning. We are so glad you started the week with us, and it is good to be home,” she told viewers cheerily.
Later on, co-host Craig Melvin brought her outside to greet their fans, gushing: "We are back at 8:30 on this beautiful Monday morning, and it’s a special Monday morning for us and for this crowd as well, because we are welcoming back our North Star. Come on out here! Come right out!"
Savannah, 54, walked out hand-in-hand with her co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager after sharing an emotional embrace.
She said to fans who welcomed her with thoughtful signs: "These signs are so beautiful. You guys have been so beautiful. I received so many letters, so much kindness, to me and my whole family. We feel it, we feel your prayers, thank you!"
Nancy was last seen on January 31 before she was abducted from her Arizona home while she was asleep, and so far, no arrests have been made.
She was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona home while she was asleep.
Authorities released video and photos of a masked individual to the public, which showed the kidnapper ripping off a doorbell camera and breaking into the 84-year-old’s home.