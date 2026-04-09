'The Walls Are Closing in on Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper': FBI Expert Claims Daughter Savannah's Return to 'Today' Will Pile More 'Pressure' on Captors

RadarOnline.com can reveal Jason Pack believes the news anchor being so prominent on a national platform will ensure the spotlight remains on the case, pulling further anxiety onto the missing Nancy's captors.

Savannah Guthrie's return to the Today show will intensify the pressure on her mom's kidnapper, according to an FBI expert.

Savannah made her return to the 'Today' show on Monday after a two-month absence.

He explained: "Every day that passes, the pressure builds.

"Keeping a secret like this is exhausting. … and that gets harder with every morning that Savannah Guthrie sits behind that anchor desk. Most criminals in cases like this count on the media moving on.

"They count on the family fading from public view. They count on people forgetting. This case is different.

"Savannah has a national platform, and she shows up on it every single day. Every time a viewer sees her face, they think about her mother."

Pack believes the more attention the case receives, the more "pressure on the people responsible goes up."