Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's Eerie Confession: NBC Host Played 'Kidnapping Games' as a Child — Years Before Mom Nancy's 'Abduction'

Composite photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

'About once a year in the summertime, cousin Terry orchestrated a kidnapping of my sister and me,' Savannah Guthrie said in her book.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 18 2026, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

An eerie kidnapping confession Savannah Guthrie once made involving her mom, Nancy, has come to light as investigators continue to desperately search for the missing 84-year-old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Savannah Guthrie Say?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @HustleBitch/X

Savannah Guthrie said her cousin 'orchestrated a kidnapping' game 'about once a year.'

Megyn Kelly revisited audio from Savannah's 2024 book in which she described a childhood kidnapping game her older cousin designed.

The game featured secrecy, an early morning escape, and a fake call home to tell her mother that "cousin Terry kidnapped me."

"About once a year in the summertime, cousin Terry orchestrated a kidnapping of my sister and me," Savannah wrote. "It went down like this. The cousins would visit for a few days at our house in Tucson. And then, on the morning they were due to leave, Terry would wake us up early, shushing us in the pre-dawn darkness as we made our escape."

"We would all pile into her rickety station wagon and head North, the sky streaking with bright oranges and pinks as the sun rose over the colorless desert landscape. Somewhere between Phoenix and Tucson, Terry would make a pitstop and let Annie and me call home at a payphone. 'Mom, cousin Terry kidnapped us to take us to her house.' My mother would feign in shock, protest how terribly she would miss us, then assure us she'd drive up to retrieve us in a few days."

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

The audio is particularly unnerving given the current state of affairs with Nancy, who has been missing since February 1.

She was last seen on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni. He dropped her off at her home later that night and was the last person to see her before she disappeared.

The next morning, when Nancy didn't show up to a friend's house as she was expected to, her friend attempted to contact her. After failing, she called Annie. By the time Nancy's kids arrived at her house, she was gone, but her cellphone and wallet were left behind.

Article continues below advertisement

Is There a Suspect in the Nancy Guthrie Case?

Photos of suspect in Nancy Guthrie case
Source: @FBIDirectorKash/Instagram

A suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case has not been identified.

Although investigators have been desperately trying to find Nancy and figure out who seemingly kidnapped her, they have been unsuccessful on both fronts.

The only thing known about the suspect is from surveillance footage on Nancy's Nest camera from the day she was abducted, which showed a man wearing a mask, a glove, and appearing to have a gun in the holster of their belt.

A black glove found a few miles from Nancy's home offered up some hope, but after running the DNA through the CODIS system, no matches were found.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Ivanka Trump

'Tone-Deaf' Ivanka Trump Blasted Over 'Culturally Insensitive and Ignorant' Outfit During Chinese New Year Celebration

picture of Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth

Shia's Secret Heartache: Troubled Actor LaBeouf 'Split' from Wife Mia Goth before Mardi Gras Brawl and Moved to New Orleans to be near Family

What Has Savannah Said?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie said she and her siblings 'still believe' Nancy will be returned.

Savannah and her siblings have made many statements along the way via Instagram, trying to appeal to the abductor(s) to bring their mom home.

In her most recent post, shared on February 16, she begged the kidnappers to "do the right thing" and told them "it's never too late."

She also revealed she and her siblings "still have hope" Nancy will be returned.

"And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it's never too late, and you're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing," she added. "We are here, and we believe, and we believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.