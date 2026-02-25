'Desperate' Sarah Ferguson Scrambled to Sell Her Novel to Hollywood and Threw Ex-Husband Andrew Windsor 'Under the Bus' Before Epstein Files Drop

"She was asking for some of us to push for Heart For A Compass to be presented to networks and streamers as their 'next serious hit,' as a cross between Bridgerton and The Crown," a "skeptical" pal told Page Six Hollywood.

The insider claimed, "She'd had it rewritten and repitched, and was asking for any connects to take on the project. Everyone was very cautious."

There was a previous push for the project in 2023, but Ferguson was going after a "last Hail Mary in Hollywood" before the latest Epstein files dropped on January 30.

NBC, HBO, and Netflix all passed on working with the scandal-plagued former royal on the book adaptation, according to the outlet.