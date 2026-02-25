Your tip
'Desperate' Sarah Ferguson Scrambled to Sell Her Novel to Hollywood and Threw Ex-Husband Andrew Windsor 'Under the Bus' Before Epstein Files Drop

Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson made a last ditch effort to turn her novel into a TV project before the latest Epstein files dropped.

Feb. 24 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson was still trying to hustle Hollywood into working with her right up until the latest proof she was close friends with sick pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disgraced former duchess wanted to see her 2021 historical romance novel, Heart For A Compass, turned into a TV or film project while presenting herself as being duped by the former financier. At the same time, Ferguson, 66, reportedly threw ex-husband Andrew Windsor "under the bus" to execs about her involvement with Epstein to make herself appear as a victim of his fallout.

Hollywood Execs Were 'Very Cautious' About Working With Sarah Ferguson

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson's novel 'Heart For A Compass' got rave reviews when it was published in 2021.

"She was asking for some of us to push for Heart For A Compass to be presented to networks and streamers as their 'next serious hit,' as a cross between Bridgerton and The Crown," a "skeptical" pal told Page Six Hollywood.

The insider claimed, "She'd had it rewritten and repitched, and was asking for any connects to take on the project. Everyone was very cautious."

There was a previous push for the project in 2023, but Ferguson was going after a "last Hail Mary in Hollywood" before the latest Epstein files dropped on January 30.

NBC, HBO, and Netflix all passed on working with the scandal-plagued former royal on the book adaptation, according to the outlet.

A 'Casualty of Wrongdoing'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson reportedly tried to paint ex Windsor as the bad guy in their dealings with Epstein.

The duplicitous redhead tried to convince pals her "hands were clean" when it came to Epstein, while serving up Windsor as the scapegoat for any connections to the convicted s-- predator, friends told the outlet.

An insider claimed Ferguson tried to insist to New York and Los Angeles acquaintances that she was simply "misled by Epstein," and reportedly begged pals to “speak up for her" in hopes of scoring meetings with bigwigs who might bite at developing her novel into a TV product.

“Somehow Fergie wanted people who have worked with her, or social friends, to go into bat for her," the source explained. "She wanted some of us to actually vouch for her with businesses, media companies, and some non-profits to not only assure them she was being misrepresented by the Epstein Files, but [that she] herself was some kind of ‘casualty of wrongdoing.'"

Sarah Ferguson's Gushing Emails to Jeffrey Epstein Exposed

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Several gushing emails Ferguson wrote to Epstein were included in the latest DOJ drop.

Ferguson was outed as deeply deceitful about her contact with Epstein in September 2025, after emails surfaced showing she stayed in close contact with her "supreme friend" despite vowing publicly to have nothing more to do with the pedophile.

Her unbreakable loyalty was revealed once again in emails from the Department of Justice's latest drop on January 30.

Documents showed Ferguson gushing to Epstein, "You are a genius," about a promotional idea he gave her for a children's charity.

The exchange happened while he was serving a prison sentence in Florida for solicitation and procuring a minor for prostitution.

Also in the latest batch of documents was an email in which Ferguson raved to Epstein in 2010: "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor looked shellshocked following his release from jail on Feburary 19.

While Ferguson is reportedly hiding out at a pricey wellness retreat in Switzerland, Windsor was arrested on February 19.

The former Duke of York was taken into custody by Thames Valley Police for misconduct in public office after it was revealed in the latest Epstein documents dump that he passed along confidential government information to the financier that he gathered while serving as a UK trade envoy from 2010 through 2011.

Windsor was briefly jailed, while two of his homes were searched. He was stripped of his royal titles and honors in October 2025 after Epstein's trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre, made fresh allegations about her s-- abuse as a minor by the former prince in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl.

