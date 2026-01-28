Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Breaks Silence on 'Dumb-Dumb' and 'Predatory Fraudster' Jibes at Justin Baldoni in Leaked Texts — 'What Husband Wouldn't Support His Wife?'

picture of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds has defended his jibes aimed towards Justin Baldoni, claiming he was defending wife Blake Lively.

Jan. 28 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ryan Reynolds has defended jibes aimed at Justin Baldoni, which were exposed in his wife Blake Lively’s legal battle with her It Ends with Us co-star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Deadpool actor, 49, broke his silence following mounting criticism of his juvenile antics.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Wasn't Angry Enough'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ryan Reynolds
Source: MEGA

Reynolds 'wasn't angry enough,' his rep said in a fiery statement.

Article continues below advertisement

He branded Baldoni a "Dumb-Dumb" in messages to his agent, as well as a "predatory Fraudster," which were unsealed as part of Lively's ongoing lawsuit against Baldoni, 42.

But the movie star's representatives have released a statement backing Reynolds behavior, claiming he was simply standing up for his wife.

The statement said: "Yes, Ryan got involved – what husband wouldn't support his wife and the mother of his children? He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so.

"If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn't angry enough."

Article continues below advertisement

Backing His Chances Of Winning Legal War

Photo of Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Baldoni is 'confident' of winning legal battle against 'It Ends with Us' co-star Lively.

Article continues below advertisement

"He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now and always," the statement concluded.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, hit back with a statement of his own.

It read: "As stated all along, and reflected in our clients' motions, as well as in messages from Sony discussing Ms. Lively's behaviors, the evidence does not support the claims as a matter of law. A simple read of the newly released message exchanges makes the truth abundantly clear.

"We remain confident in the legal process and clearing the names of all the Justin Baldoni parties."

Article continues below advertisement

'Childish And Petulant'

Photo of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Source: MEGA

Reynolds' jibes at Baldoni were exposed in leaked messages as part of legal battle.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Mike Tyson and Sean Combs

EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trolled for Getting Backing From One of World's Most Notorious Convicted Rapists — 'Is That the Best He Can Get?'

Photo of Naomi Tekea Craig

Married Teacher, 33, Flaunted Bare Pregnant Bump in Maternity Photos Days Before She Was Arrested for 'Raping 13-Year-Old Father of Her Unborn Baby'

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, an insider has revealed Reynolds' comments in messages with agent Warren Zavala about executive producer Todd Black and Sony executive Ange Giannetti — whom he called "ineffectual elderly people with no ideas or thoughtful communication skills" — make him look "childish and petulant."

The insider added Reynolds – who reportedly confronted a tearful Baldoni about "fat-shaming" his wife in 2023 – "is very protective of his image. It's his worst nightmare to have this stuff exposed."

In December of 2024, Lively named Baldoni in a lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment, retaliatory conduct, and intentional infliction of emotional stress.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Lively claims Baldoni sexually harassed the actress in multiple ways, including body shaming her.

The actress claimed Baldoni sexually harassed her in multiple ways, including body shaming her, and orchestrated a smear campaign to damage her reputation.

Baldoni, who has previously accused Lively and Reynolds of using their combined star power to hijack his film, has denied the claims.

Lively is seeking more than $160million in damages, with the trial set for May 2026 in New York. Baldoni's countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, who have been married since 2012 and share four children, alleging defamation and extortion, has since been dismissed by the judge.

It Ends with Us earned $148million in domestic box office and $350million globally, but whatever goodwill the film garnered has since been overshadowed by the allegations made by its stars.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.