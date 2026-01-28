Ryan Reynolds Breaks Silence on 'Dumb-Dumb' and 'Predatory Fraudster' Jibes at Justin Baldoni in Leaked Texts — 'What Husband Wouldn't Support His Wife?'
Jan. 28 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Ryan Reynolds has defended jibes aimed at Justin Baldoni, which were exposed in his wife Blake Lively’s legal battle with her It Ends with Us co-star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Deadpool actor, 49, broke his silence following mounting criticism of his juvenile antics.
'He Wasn't Angry Enough'
He branded Baldoni a "Dumb-Dumb" in messages to his agent, as well as a "predatory Fraudster," which were unsealed as part of Lively's ongoing lawsuit against Baldoni, 42.
But the movie star's representatives have released a statement backing Reynolds behavior, claiming he was simply standing up for his wife.
The statement said: "Yes, Ryan got involved – what husband wouldn't support his wife and the mother of his children? He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so.
"If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn't angry enough."
Backing His Chances Of Winning Legal War
"He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now and always," the statement concluded.
Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, hit back with a statement of his own.
It read: "As stated all along, and reflected in our clients' motions, as well as in messages from Sony discussing Ms. Lively's behaviors, the evidence does not support the claims as a matter of law. A simple read of the newly released message exchanges makes the truth abundantly clear.
"We remain confident in the legal process and clearing the names of all the Justin Baldoni parties."
'Childish And Petulant'
Meanwhile, an insider has revealed Reynolds' comments in messages with agent Warren Zavala about executive producer Todd Black and Sony executive Ange Giannetti — whom he called "ineffectual elderly people with no ideas or thoughtful communication skills" — make him look "childish and petulant."
The insider added Reynolds – who reportedly confronted a tearful Baldoni about "fat-shaming" his wife in 2023 – "is very protective of his image. It's his worst nightmare to have this stuff exposed."
In December of 2024, Lively named Baldoni in a lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment, retaliatory conduct, and intentional infliction of emotional stress.
The actress claimed Baldoni sexually harassed her in multiple ways, including body shaming her, and orchestrated a smear campaign to damage her reputation.
Baldoni, who has previously accused Lively and Reynolds of using their combined star power to hijack his film, has denied the claims.
Lively is seeking more than $160million in damages, with the trial set for May 2026 in New York. Baldoni's countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, who have been married since 2012 and share four children, alleging defamation and extortion, has since been dismissed by the judge.
It Ends with Us earned $148million in domestic box office and $350million globally, but whatever goodwill the film garnered has since been overshadowed by the allegations made by its stars.