Ryan Reynolds Blasts 'Dumb-Dumb' Justin Baldoni in Leaked Texts Crediting Wife Blake Lively for the Success of 'It Ends with Us'
Jan. 23 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET
Ryan Reynolds dubbed Justin Baldoni "Dumb-Dumb" in leaked texts crediting wife Blake Lively for the success of It Ends with Us.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the messages were discovered in newly sealed court documents in the never-ending legal case between Lively and Baldoni.
'Buckets Of Dumb-Dumb Juice'
He was complaining about the actor-director, 41, and his associates not taking the public hit after initial reports of tension on the film set began to circulate.
He wrote: "Baldoni and these other buckets of dumb-dumb-juice should be acknowledging the speculation and gossip themselves.
"They should be jumping in front of it in the most full-throated, unqualified way. Now."
In the exchange, Reynolds, 49, speculated on strategies to shield his wife from bad publicity, stating she "should not be subjected to some eye-roll-y narrative of the 'controlling b----'", amid early reports of dissension during production.
Reynolds ranted Baldoni and his team "should be protecting" Lively, adding: "They can and should accept the consequences of their actions and lean into the countless and willfully gross behavior before it leans into them.
"They made a big f------ mess. Blake — under NO CIRCUMSTANCES — should be asked to clean up this sloppy, clichéd f---storm."
Lauding Lively's Role In The Movie's Success
Reynolds added he was "super frustrated because this is a moment in which Blake should be celebrating," as "she made this unbelievable win happen.
"She made this a win for Sony and, by proxy, Wayfarer," he continued.
Reynolds claimed Lively, 38, "f------ refused to give up on the film" as she "didn't sleep" and "missed countless moments with her kids while sitting in edit rooms, scrapping and frame f------ dailies for every square inch of quality."
He added his wife "slammed together a recipe for success despite working with ingredients she wasn't even able to choose.
"All this while masterminding a world-class marketing and promo plan for a movie that's punching so far above its weight, I've lost descriptors to even describe what's happening."
Here's Johnny
Reynolds said that Baldoni had tension with others involved with the making of the movie.
"Every cast member and key crew member (including Colleen Hoover) won't be in the same room as the guy," he wrote. "All of them have at some point, over the last six months, unfollowed him on social media.
"Not one person has said Justin's name out loud in any interview at any time."
Johnny Depp's name also surfaced in the texts, as Reynolds said he didn't think Depp's relative silence amid his initial fallout with Amber Heard made for an effective game plan in dealing with a potential public relations mess.
The Deadpool star said of staying quiet amid the scandal: "How'd that work out for Depp??" to which Zavala said, "Not well. Cratered both of them ultimately."
It Ends with Us earned $148 million in domestic box office and $350 million globally — but whatever goodwill the film garnered has since been overshadowed by the allegations made by its stars.
The motion picture, which also starred Hasan Minhaj, Brandon Sklenar and Kevin McKidd, was based on the 2016 novel by Colleen Hoover.