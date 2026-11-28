Gallacher gave an update on her husband to the couple's faithful fans on their YouTube faith-based show, The Sunday Service, on November 15, revealing, "I'm speaking to Russell. He's okay, and he's praying."

The author and illustrator then read a message from her husband, thanking their "beloved brothers and sisters in Christ" for their "support."

Brand went on to claim his innocence, writing, "As you know, I am not guilty of the offenses I have been jailed for" before making a joke about his incarceration.

"The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose Him. And I do. I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey. Little as in small, and hey as in, 'Hey, I'm in the biggest s-- offenders' prison in Europe,'" he shared as Gallacher read aloud his message.

Brand complimented the prison staff he'd interacted with so far, calling them "strong," "kind," and "dedicated."

He added, "And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone. I don't know which other men here are not guilty. And the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me."