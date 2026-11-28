Russell Brand's Wife Laura Gallacher Visits Disgraced Comedian Behind Bars With Their Children — Just Days After His Prison Message Scandal
Nov. 27 2026, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
Disgraced comedian Russell Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, made it clear she's standing by her man despite his 10.5-year prison sentence, as new photos captured her arriving at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, England, with the couple's three children in tow, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brand, 51, was convicted on November 5 of one count of r--- and three counts of s----- assault against four women for crimes committed between 2004 and 2009, during his rise to fame as a Hollywood star.
Russell Brand's Wife Brought Their Three Children Along for a Prison Visit
Gallacher, 39, who wed Brand in 2017, was seen bundled up in a heavy khaki-green parka and blue jeans, wearing minimal makeup and her hair pulled into a messy topknot, as she arrived at the prison on Thursday, November 27.
She carried the couple's three-year-old son in her arms, as a family friend had her arm around the duo's eldest, 10-year-old daughter Mabel, as another pal held 7-year-old Peggy's hand.
The family visit likely provided a much-needed morale boost for Brand, who has reportedly been miserable behind bars, spending much of his time isolated from fellow inmates.
Brand is serving his sentence in the Category C prison that exclusively houses men convicted of s-- offenses, after spending the initial days after his November 9 sentencing at the notorious "h--- hole" HMP Wandsworth in London.
Other Prisoners Reportedly Have 'No Intention of Engaging' With Russell Brand
"He walked into Littlehey thinking he would hold court, but the reality is that he couldn't be further from the center of attention," a prison insider told a British news outlet on Wednesday, November 25.
"Prison is always a struggle, but prison without any kind of connection with anyone is ten times worse. He's not had the red carpet welcome he expected, and the other prisoners have no intention of engaging with him," the source added.
Inmates 'Want Nothing to Do With' Russell Brand
"He's eating on his own and doesn't spend any more time outside of his cell than he needs to. There's been no trouble yet, but he's learning fast that being a celebrity counts for very little behind bars. There are some serious s----- offenders in there, but they want nothing to do with him," the insider said about how even fellow convicted predators are avoiding the Get Him to the Greek star.
"He's worried because he knows how important it is to make friends quickly inside as the new man."
Russell Brand Praises Prison Staff as 'Kind' and 'Dedicated'
Gallacher gave an update on her husband to the couple's faithful fans on their YouTube faith-based show, The Sunday Service, on November 15, revealing, "I'm speaking to Russell. He's okay, and he's praying."
The author and illustrator then read a message from her husband, thanking their "beloved brothers and sisters in Christ" for their "support."
Brand went on to claim his innocence, writing, "As you know, I am not guilty of the offenses I have been jailed for" before making a joke about his incarceration.
"The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose Him. And I do. I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey. Little as in small, and hey as in, 'Hey, I'm in the biggest s-- offenders' prison in Europe,'" he shared as Gallacher read aloud his message.
Brand complimented the prison staff he'd interacted with so far, calling them "strong," "kind," and "dedicated."
He added, "And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone. I don't know which other men here are not guilty. And the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me."