The 51-year-old comedian was hit with a 10-and-a-half-year sentence for r-pe and sexual assault before being transferred from tough HMP Wandsworth in London to the lower-category HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire.

Russell Brand is said to be distressed about being unable to access hair-loss treatments in prison, as he battles to adjust to life behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders have also told us the disgraced comedian has been left frightened, isolated, and making demands of guards after his jail transfer.

Meanwhile, Brand is said to be "crying like a baby" as he struggles to cope with prison life.

"He is terrified and distraught over the prospect of losing his long hair and emerging bald from prison when he is finally freed. But he is so far being denied his hair loss medication and fancy shampoo."

A source claimed: "Brand has become increasingly anxious about his appearance while adjusting to strict prison routines. He's been asking for Propecia and specialist hair-growth shampoo he uses at home while inside.

Category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, which houses approximately 1,200 male s-x offenders, offers activities including yoga, choir singing, indoor bowls and origami, but Brand is said to have found little comfort in his surroundings.

A jail source claimed: "Russell is an emotional wreck, and there have been claims he's been crying like a baby in his cell as he struggles to come to terms with his new life. He's gone from being a celebrity who could do pretty much whatever he wanted to a convicted prisoner facing more than a decade behind bars. That is an enormous psychological adjustment, and the reality of his situation appears to have hit him incredibly hard.

"People might imagine that being transferred to a prison with more comfortable conditions, better facilities and recreational activities would make things easier, but it's still a prison. There are locked doors, strict routines and officers telling him what he can and cannot do. All the privileges and freedoms he once took for granted have disappeared overnight, and no amount of yoga, choir practice, or other activities can change that."

The insider claimed, "He looked absolutely petrified when he arrived and seemed completely out of his depth. He's also been struggling to settle into his cell and has repeatedly asked staff for additional blankets. Those requests might sound relatively minor, but they suggest someone desperately trying to find a way to find comfort in their new surroundings and be heard.

"He's been allocated a cell of his own. That could be making the whole experience even more daunting because he's spending so much time alone with his thoughts. For someone who built his career around talking, performing and constantly being surrounded by people, the isolation must be an extraordinary shock.

"He's now facing the prospect of years living under prison rules, with very little control over his daily existence. Whatever facilities Littlehey offers, he cannot simply walk out when he's had enough. That's the reality he's finding so difficult to accept, and it's a world away from the glamorous lifestyle he was accustomed to."

Brand had previously been held in solitary confinement at tough Wandsworth prison before his transfer to Littlehey, which is considered one of Europe's largest prisons accommodating convicted s-x offenders.