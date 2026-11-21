Kate Middleton Gets Candid About Lasting Impact of Cancer Battle in Secret Documentary: 'Healing Is a Journey'
Nov. 21 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton offered a rare glimpse into the emotional aftermath of her cancer battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Princess of Wales opened up about the experience in a secretly filmed Documentary, where she shared intimate moments with her family and reflected on the road to recovery.
Kate Middleton Reflects on Life After Cancer
In the trailer for Heal, released on November 21, Middleton, 44, got candid about how her health struggles changed her.
"Cancer does change you," she admitted. "It changes your body, it changes you physically. But there's a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you."
The documentary follows the royal as she tackles the National Three Peaks Challenge, an ambitious undertaking that involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours.
Middleton completed the challenge in June to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity while spending time with people whose lives have also been affected by serious illnesses.
"Healing is a journey," she said in the preview. "How to reconnect with the things you once knew and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty."
Kate Middleton Makes Emotional Admission to Brother James
One particularly moving moment features Middleton speaking with her younger brother, James Middleton, who joined her for parts of the mountain challenge.
James brought up the tradition of ringing a bell to celebrate completing cancer treatment, asking his sister, "Isn't it when you leave the Royal Marsden, you ring the bell?"
"Yeah, but I didn't ring the bell," the princess responded.
Her brother then suggested the demanding mountain expedition could serve as a symbolic celebration of her own journey, telling her, "So maybe this is your ringing of the bell."
Kate Middleton Reunites With Prince William and Their Children
The mother of three is seen embracing Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, before sharing a long hug with her husband, Prince William.
"It's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone," she shared.
"Things can renew and grow. Often it is through pain that we realize there's a greater beauty that lies beyond that," Kate added.
Kate Middleton Previously Announced Cancer Remission
Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, following abdominal surgery earlier that year.
She announced in September 2024 that she had completed chemotherapy in a video with William and their children.
In January 2025, the princess shared that her cancer was in remission.