In the trailer for Heal, released on November 21, Middleton, 44, got candid about how her health struggles changed her.

"Cancer does change you," she admitted. "It changes your body, it changes you physically. But there's a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you."

The documentary follows the royal as she tackles the National Three Peaks Challenge, an ambitious undertaking that involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours.

Middleton completed the challenge in June to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity while spending time with people whose lives have also been affected by serious illnesses.

"Healing is a journey," she said in the preview. "How to reconnect with the things you once knew and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty."