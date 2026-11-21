President Donald Trump is preparing to meet with families of murder victims who oppose California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to commute all 548 death sentences in the state.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday afternoon, November 23, at the Department of Justice, where Trump is expected to criticize Newsom's decision.

The president will be joined by Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel, according to a report by the Washington Examiner.

A White House spokesperson also confirmed the event to the California Post. Relatives of people murdered by inmates on California's death row are expected to attend, alongside representatives from several federal law enforcement agencies.