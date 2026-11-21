President Donald Trump praised former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a Fox News appearance on Saturday, November 21, but admitted that finding someone to replace her has become a challenge.

During a phone-in interview, Trump described Leavitt as an outstanding communicator and joked that her departure had left him with a difficult vacancy to fill.

He also made another playful remark about her decision to leave the White House to spend more time with her two young children, saying she "loves the baby more than she loves me."