Trump Calls Former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt a 'Big Problem' Before Taking a Dig at Her Priorities as a New Mom
Nov. 21 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump praised former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a Fox News appearance on Saturday, November 21, but admitted that finding someone to replace her has become a challenge.
During a phone-in interview, Trump described Leavitt as an outstanding communicator and joked that her departure had left him with a difficult vacancy to fill.
He also made another playful remark about her decision to leave the White House to spend more time with her two young children, saying she "loves the baby more than she loves me."
Trump Says Karoline Leavitt Was 'Fantastic' but a 'Big Problem'
Trump did not hold back when discussing his former press secretary's performance, suggesting that her communication skills would be difficult to match.
"Karoline was fantastic; she's a problem. She's a big problem. I told her that," he said during the Fox News appearance.
He went on to explain why replacing her had proved challenging.
"She was so good. Who the h*ll do you put in there, right? That mouthpiece was spinning," Trump added.
The president also praised Leavitt's new professional chapter, expressing confidence that she would succeed at the network.
"She's doing great. And now she's involved with Fox. She's gonna be a star," he said.
Trump Jokes Leavitt Loves Her Baby More Than Him
The conversation also turned to Leavitt's decision to step away from one of the administration's most demanding positions following the birth of her second child.
Trump joked that the former press secretary had made her family her priority, leaving him feeling somewhat neglected.
"She loves the baby more than she loves me, that's terrible, but she's doing great," he said.
This was not the first time Trump had made a similar comment about her departure. In August, shortly after Leavitt announced her decision, he joked that she preferred her children to him.
"She found out she likes her children more than she likes Trump. I'm very concerned about that," he said during an earlier Fox News interaction.
Why Karoline Leavitt Left the White House
Leavitt announced on August 12 that she would leave her position at the end of the month. She explained that returning to work following the birth of her daughter had made balancing her career and motherhood increasingly difficult.
"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary," she wrote in her announcement.
She also described welcoming a baby while holding such a demanding position as "the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life."
Trump supported her decision at the time, saying he understood and respected her choice to spend more time with her family.
Leavitt Joined Fox News After Leaving Her White House Role
Leavitt's departure did not mean she was stepping away from political commentary altogether.
On October 5, Fox News announced that she would join the network as an on-air contributor beginning November 1.
She said she looked forward to sharing her White House experience with viewers while bringing the "same energy and candor" that characterized her time in the administration.
Meanwhile, Trump's efforts to find her successor have encountered difficulties.
The president selected conservative commentator Katie Zacharia for the position in October. However, her tenure ended after just five days, with two U.S. officials confirming her departure to CBS News on October 16.
Zacharia's brief stint helps explain Trump's latest comments about the difficulty of filling the position. Despite Leavitt's departure, the president clearly continues to hold her work as his former top spokesperson in high regard.