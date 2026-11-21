Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, are understood to be planning to spend the festive season in England after initially getting set to return to Los Angeles for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Prince Harry is said to have persuaded Meghan Markle to abandon her California Christmas plans by arguing stepping away from Hollywood could actually revive her acting career and make her more desirable to major studios, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The apparent change follows two months in Britain, with Harry said to be eager to establish a more permanent family base near his royal relatives while encouraging his wife to reconsider her Hollywood ambitions.

A source told us: "Harry believes Meghan could benefit professionally from becoming less accessible to entertainment executives rather than continually pursuing opportunities.

"He has been trying to convince Meghan that staying in Britain doesn't mean sacrificing her career. Quite the opposite. His argument is that she's already established herself as a major international personality and shouldn't have to keep proving her worth to Hollywood executives.

"He believes that if she steps away from the industry for a while, producers will eventually start approaching her with serious offers. In his view, creating some distance could make her more appealing professionally than constantly being available for meetings, auditions and discussions about potential projects.

"He's also made it clear that he wants their family to build a proper life in England. He doesn't want them endlessly traveling between two countries, particularly when they're trying to establish routines and reconnect with people who matter to them."