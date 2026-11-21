EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Used Acting Argument to Keep Meghan Markle in UK for Christmas'
Nov. 21 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is said to have persuaded Meghan Markle to abandon her California Christmas plans by arguing stepping away from Hollywood could actually revive her acting career and make her more desirable to major studios, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, are understood to be planning to spend the festive season in England after initially getting set to return to Los Angeles for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Harry Urges Meghan to Ditch Hollywood for UK
The apparent change follows two months in Britain, with Harry said to be eager to establish a more permanent family base near his royal relatives while encouraging his wife to reconsider her Hollywood ambitions.
A source told us: "Harry believes Meghan could benefit professionally from becoming less accessible to entertainment executives rather than continually pursuing opportunities.
"He has been trying to convince Meghan that staying in Britain doesn't mean sacrificing her career. Quite the opposite. His argument is that she's already established herself as a major international personality and shouldn't have to keep proving her worth to Hollywood executives.
"He believes that if she steps away from the industry for a while, producers will eventually start approaching her with serious offers. In his view, creating some distance could make her more appealing professionally than constantly being available for meetings, auditions and discussions about potential projects.
"He's also made it clear that he wants their family to build a proper life in England. He doesn't want them endlessly traveling between two countries, particularly when they're trying to establish routines and reconnect with people who matter to them."
Secret UK Christmas Plans and A-List Guest List
Markle, who starred in the television drama Suits before marrying Harry in 2018, is said to have been reluctant to abandon her entertainment ambitions.
Her recent promotional work for lifestyle brand As Ever has embraced traditional British imagery, including knitwear, riding boots and countryside-inspired clothing, and she recently filmed a movie cameo.
Our source said Harry and Markle are also considering inviting the duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, to England for Christmas.
Friends including Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Kelly Zajfen have also been linked to the couple's British social circle and may be set for holiday party invites.
Financial considerations are said to be another factor in Harry's apparent desire to spend Christmas in the UK, as international flights and security arrangements would add huge costs to the family's outgoings.
Harry is also said to believe that remaining in Britain could improve his chances of repairing relationships with his estranged royal relatives.
Markle, meanwhile, is set to present Junior MasterChef in Australia next year.
Cut Ankle Monitor Lands Father Back in Jail
Christmas will come after a stormy couple of months for the duchess.
Her father Thomas Markle Sr., 82, is currently detained in federal custody in Florida after a judge revoked his pretrial release for allegedly cutting off his electronic ankle monitor. He is awaiting a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is mentally competent to stand trial on a federal child p---ography charge.
Following his initial arrest on 6 November 2026, Markle Sr. was placed under house detention at his assisted living facility in Lakeland, Florida. On 10 November, authorities arrested him again after he allegedly removed his ankle monitor at 1.45am.
After a brief hearing in Tampa, a federal judge revoked his release and ordered him held in jail pending trial, where he is reportedly being kept separate from the general prison population.
Due to Markle Sr. frail health, age, and apparent memory issues, a federal magistrate ordered an independent forensic psychiatric evaluation to be completed by 20 November 2026.
If he is found mentally incompetent to assist in his own defense, he may not be extradited to California or face prosecution.
Inside the Disturbing FBI Storage Unit Raid
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Markle Sr. is charged with one count of possession of child p---ography, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison. The charge stems from FBI searches of two Los Angeles storage units Markle Sr. had rented since 2008.
Agents seized roughly 78 items – including film negatives, slides, and books – containing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors allege the evidence includes sexually explicit photographs of MarkleSr. himself posed with prepubescent girls.
Markle Sr. has not yet entered a formal plea, though he has publicly denied both the abuse allegations, calling them "sick lies," and violating his release conditions.
Markle has publicly stated she was "deeply distressed" by the news, explaining her long-standing estrangement from her father was to protect her children after she was made aware of troubling allegations against him in 2018.
She recently pulled out of a scheduled speech on child online safety in Brussels.