Zacharia described herself as being "in a little bit of a flux and a holding pattern" while trying to move past the negative publicity surrounding her departure from the White House.

During the interview, she also disputed reports that she had been fired, insisting that she remained grateful for the opportunity to serve in the administration. She said she would welcome another position if Trump offered her one.

The former press secretary also pushed back against claims that she traveled to Mar-a-Lago to secure support from Trump and White House chief of staff Stephen Miller.

"I don't need to go to Mar-a-Lago to have a relationship with the president," she said, adding that she did not need to lobby Miller for another job.

Zacharia praised Miller and said his positions on immigration and the MAGA movement closely aligned with her own. She also reiterated her commitment to Trump's policies and leadership.