Katie Zacharia Hints at White House Comeback as Trump Narrows Search for New Press Secretary to 5 Finalists
Nov. 21 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET
Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia says she would gladly return to the Trump administration, even as President Donald Trump moves closer to selecting her successor.
"There's just no way that I would say no to that man," Zacharia said in an interview with The Free Press' Kara Kennedy, published Nov. 20. "I would always work for him, no matter what."
Her comments come as Trump reveals that he has narrowed the search for a new press secretary to four or five candidates. Speaking with Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday, Nov. 21, the president said approximately 100 people were interested in the position.
Zacharia Says She Remains Open to Serving Trump Again
Zacharia described herself as being "in a little bit of a flux and a holding pattern" while trying to move past the negative publicity surrounding her departure from the White House.
During the interview, she also disputed reports that she had been fired, insisting that she remained grateful for the opportunity to serve in the administration. She said she would welcome another position if Trump offered her one.
The former press secretary also pushed back against claims that she traveled to Mar-a-Lago to secure support from Trump and White House chief of staff Stephen Miller.
"I don't need to go to Mar-a-Lago to have a relationship with the president," she said, adding that she did not need to lobby Miller for another job.
Zacharia praised Miller and said his positions on immigration and the MAGA movement closely aligned with her own. She also reiterated her commitment to Trump's policies and leadership.
Trump Defends Zacharia's Short White House Tenure
Trump has also spoken favorably about his former spokesperson, saying he believed she could have performed well in the high-profile position.
"I just didn't think that she needed to have to fight for her life like that. That was crazy," he said during his Fox News interview, referring to the intense criticism she faced.
Zacharia became the 37th White House press secretary after Trump announced her appointment on Oct. 9, 2026. She officially began serving on Oct. 12, replacing Karoline Leavitt, but left the position on Oct. 16 after just five days.
Her brief tenure followed a heavily scrutinized first press briefing and questions about her professional credentials. Although Zacharia earned a law degree from Pepperdine University in 2011, she never passed a bar exam or obtained a license to practice law.
California Bar Investigation Adds to Scrutiny
The controversy surrounding Zacharia's legal background has continued following her departure.
The State Bar of California has opened an investigation after the nonprofit watchdog Campaign for Accountability filed a complaint alleging that she misrepresented herself as a licensed legal professional.
The investigation does not establish that Zacharia violated the law. Her spokesperson dismissed the allegations as "baseless" and "politically motivated," expressing confidence that the complaint would be dismissed without a finding of wrongdoing.
Zacharia has also previously discussed the emotional impact of leaving the White House. She recalled crying in her car on her final day after attending dinner at Vice President JD Vance's residence.
Trump Praises Leavitt as Search for Successor Continues
Trump also had positive words for Leavitt, who served as his press secretary before Zacharia and has since moved into a role involving Fox News.
Calling her "fantastic," the president credited her performance with making the search for a successor more difficult. He also joked that she now loved her new baby more than she loved him, while predicting she would become a star.
Despite Zacharia's willingness to return, Trump has not indicated whether she is among the four or five people still being considered.
For now, the president has yet to announce who will take over the White House briefing room.