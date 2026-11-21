Elon Musk is reportedly developing one or two islands in the Philippines, according to the country's ambassador to the United States, Jose Manuel Romualdez.

However, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he has little information about the reported projects, even as his government explores a possible partnership with Musk's SpaceX.

The claims emerged after Romualdez discussed Musk's interest in the Southeast Asian country during a November 19 interview with ANC. A day later, Marcos confirmed that preliminary discussions were underway about potentially hosting commercial rocket launches in the Philippines.

Neither Musk nor SpaceX has publicly confirmed the reported island developments, and the government has not announced a finalized launch-site agreement.