Elon Musk's 'Secret Philippine Island Development Plans' Exposed as President Marcos Reveals What He Knows About Billionaire's Mysterious Project
Nov. 21 2026, Published 3:32 p.m. ET
Elon Musk is reportedly developing one or two islands in the Philippines, according to the country's ambassador to the United States, Jose Manuel Romualdez.
However, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he has little information about the reported projects, even as his government explores a possible partnership with Musk's SpaceX.
The claims emerged after Romualdez discussed Musk's interest in the Southeast Asian country during a November 19 interview with ANC. A day later, Marcos confirmed that preliminary discussions were underway about potentially hosting commercial rocket launches in the Philippines.
Neither Musk nor SpaceX has publicly confirmed the reported island developments, and the government has not announced a finalized launch-site agreement.
Philippine Ambassador Claims Elon Musk Is Developing Islands
Romualdez said Musk has been making frequent, low-profile visits to the Philippines and appears interested in investing in the country.
"From what I'm told, Elon Musk comes here quietly very often because he has one or two islands, I'm told, that he's developing," the ambassador told ANC.
He also described the billionaire as particularly knowledgeable about the Philippines, adding that he had personally spoken with him.
Romualdez confirmed that Musk arrived in Manila on November 18 aboard his private aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. The billionaire subsequently joined U.S. President Donald Trump for the trip to China, where the leaders attended the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.
However, the ambassador did not identify the islands or explain what kind of developments were reportedly underway.
President Marcos Addresses Reports About Musk's Plans
Speaking to reporters in Shenzhen, China, on November 20, Marcos acknowledged that his administration was exploring opportunities involving SpaceX.
When asked about the reported island developments, however, the president made clear that he had no specific information.
"We are just beginning any kind of discussions thus far," Marcos said. "I don't have any details on it. I don't think there are any details on it."
He explained that the Philippines was interested in becoming a commercial launch location as SpaceX expands its operations internationally.
"We are not trying to be NASA. We are not trying to send a man to the moon or to Mars. What we are trying to do is to get into the business of launch sites," he added.
No investment commitment, designated launch location, or formal agreement has been announced.
Why the Philippines Could Be Attractive for SpaceX
Marcos identified the country's position along the western edge of the Pacific Ocean as a potential advantage for rocket launches.
He said rockets could travel eastward over the Pacific, allowing potential launch operations to take place away from populated areas.
The president also described the proposal as a commercial opportunity. Foreign companies could pay to use Philippine launch facilities, while the arrangement could make satellite deployment more accessible and less expensive for the country.
Marcos clarified that the planned rocket demonstration in Cagayan is part of efforts to develop local launch capabilities and attract commercial operators, rather than establish a crewed space program. The Philippine Space Agency has identified 2027 as the target for the demonstration launch.
Musk's Existing Business Connections to the Philippines
Musk's companies already have established business interests in the Philippines through SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service and Tesla.
Starlink began operating in the country on February 22, 2023, making the Philippines its first market in Southeast Asia.
Tesla also officially entered the Philippine market in November 2024, opening its first showroom and service center at Uptown Mall in Bonifacio Global City.
There is also an important distinction surrounding the island reports. Under Article XII, Section 7 of the Philippine Constitution, foreign nationals generally cannot directly acquire private land, although certain corporate ownership arrangements and leasing options are permitted.
Romualdez has not explained whether the reported developments involve leased properties, corporate arrangements or another type of investment.
For now, the alleged island projects remain unverified, and Marcos has not linked them directly to the proposed SpaceX launch facilities.