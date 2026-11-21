Canadian defense officials say they have not seen a reported U.S. military directive that could limit aspects of cooperation between the two countries, raising questions about a possible shift in the longtime defense partnership.

The Washington Post reported on November 20 that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had circulated a classified memo outlining new restrictions on military ties with Canada.

According to the report, which cited unnamed U.S. officials, the guidance could affect military exchange programs. However, the document's full contents have not been made public.

One U.S. official reportedly warned that the move could be viewed in Canada as a "slap in the face." The Pentagon has acknowledged issuing new guidance but maintains that key areas of the partnership remain unaffected.