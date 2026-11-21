Indigenous leaders are urging President Donald Trump to reverse his decision to rename Lake Ontario "Lake America," arguing that the move disregards Native American history and the longstanding relationship between tribal communities and the Great Lakes.

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), which represents tribal governments across the United States, passed a resolution opposing the change at its October assembly.

Introduced by the Seneca Nation of Indians, the resolution calls on the federal government to stop using the new name and respect Indigenous geographic names.

The dispute has also brought renewed attention to the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua, an agreement between the United States and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy that recognized Seneca land boundaries along Lake Ontario.