Trump's 'Lake America' Order Faces Native American Backlash as Tribal Leaders Invoke 232-Year-Old Treaty Under George Washington
Nov. 21 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Indigenous leaders are urging President Donald Trump to reverse his decision to rename Lake Ontario "Lake America," arguing that the move disregards Native American history and the longstanding relationship between tribal communities and the Great Lakes.
The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), which represents tribal governments across the United States, passed a resolution opposing the change at its October assembly.
Introduced by the Seneca Nation of Indians, the resolution calls on the federal government to stop using the new name and respect Indigenous geographic names.
The dispute has also brought renewed attention to the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua, an agreement between the United States and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy that recognized Seneca land boundaries along Lake Ontario.
Trump Signed Executive Order Renaming Lake Ontario
Trump signed Executive Order 14422 on August 27, directing the Interior Department and the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to replace Lake Ontario with "Lake America" in federal records and communications.
The order cites the lake's importance to American shipping, economic activity, military history, and Coast Guard operations. It directs federal agencies to update their records, but does not require Canada or international organizations to recognize the new name.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected the change, saying the lake remains Lake Ontario "then, now and always." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also opposed the move.
The decision came amid escalating trade tensions between Washington and Ottawa, adding another point of friction between the neighboring countries.
Seneca Nation Invokes 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua
The Seneca Nation has linked its opposition to the Treaty of Canandaigua, signed in 1794 by President George Washington and representatives of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.
The agreement established a commitment to peace and friendship and recognized Seneca territory, with its boundaries described as beginning at Lake Ontario.
The treaty marked its 232nd anniversary in November 2026. Although it recognizes Seneca land rights and promises that the United States will not disturb those lands, it does not explicitly address the renaming of geographic features.
Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca has demanded that Trump rescind the order, arguing that the decision disregards Indigenous culture and the historical relationship between Native communities and the lake.
Indigenous Leaders Defend the Lake's Historic Name
The name Ontario has roots in the Wendat language. It is commonly translated as "the lake is beautiful, the lake is big," while the traditional Seneca name, "sga:nyodai:yoh," means "beautiful lake."
Wendat Nation Grand Chief Pierre Picard has condemned the renaming, describing it as an attempt to erase his people's history and identity.
Wyandotte Nation Chairman Billy Friend has also criticized the decision, stressing that the issue goes beyond politics and involves respecting the Indigenous people whose language contributed to the lake's name
NCAI Resolution Broadens Opposition to the Order
The NCAI resolution extends the objection beyond the Seneca Nation, urging federal, state, and local governments to protect Indigenous place names and consult Tribal Nations before making geographic changes.
The organization argues that replacing traditional names risks erasing the cultural, spiritual, and historical connections Indigenous communities have maintained with the land and waterways for generations. It is specifically calling on the federal government to suspend its use of "Lake America."
The dispute also highlights the limits of Trump's order. While federal agencies can be directed to use the new name, the president cannot require Canada to follow suit or unilaterally settle questions concerning Indigenous history and treaty rights.
For the Seneca Nation and other Indigenous leaders, the demand remains clear: restore Lake Ontario in U.S. federal records and recognize the history behind its name.