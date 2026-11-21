Who Is Kirsten Davies? Everything To Know About Former Makeup Executive Trump Appointed as National Cyber Director After Sean Cairncross' Exit
Nov. 21 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has selected Kirsten A. Davies to lead the White House Office of the National Cyber Director, replacing Sean Cairncross following his departure from the administration.
The appointment, announced on November 20, puts the Pentagon's former chief information officer in charge of coordinating the federal government's cybersecurity strategy. Davies brings nearly two decades of experience in corporate cybersecurity and technology leadership, including senior positions at Unilever and The Estée Lauder Companies.
Her move from the corporate world to a senior national security position has put her professional background in the spotlight. She will initially serve in an acting capacity and will require Senate confirmation to hold the position permanently.
Who Is Kirsten Davies? Trump Names Former Estée Lauder Executive as Cyber Chief
Davies has built her career around protecting major organizations from digital threats. She previously served as chief information security officer at Unilever and The Estée Lauder Companies, where her responsibilities centered on cybersecurity rather than cosmetics or beauty product development.
Her professional experience also includes senior positions at Barclays Africa Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Siemens. She has additionally held leadership roles at Booz Allen Hamilton and Deloitte Australia, according to her professional biography.
Before joining the Trump administration, Davies also worked as an adviser in the cybersecurity industry. Her experience spans corporate technology, critical infrastructure protection, and digital risk management.
Davies Founded a Cybersecurity Nonprofit and Studied International Politics
Outside her corporate career, Davies founded the Institute for Cyber, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving digital safety and security.
Her academic background includes a bachelor's degree in International Politics and Government from the University of Puget Sound. She also pursued advanced studies in international law, business and human rights at Johns Hopkins University and the International Institute of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France.
Davies additionally holds a professional certification in change management from the Prosci Institute, according to her official Defense Department biography.
What Kirsten Davies Said About Cybersecurity and Her Pentagon Priorities
Davies was sworn in as the Pentagon's chief information officer on December 23, 2025, following Senate confirmation. The position placed her in charge of the department's information technology and cybersecurity strategy, including the digital systems supporting military operations.
In a July 8 interview with Defense One, Davies discussed her plans to move beyond traditional policy work and focus more heavily on operational cybersecurity and military readiness.
"We're shifting gears tremendously away from being just a policy shop," she explained.
She outlined four priorities: modernizing digital infrastructure, delivering technology more efficiently, strengthening cybersecurity across military operations, and developing the cyber workforce through additional training and partnerships.
Davies also highlighted the growing security risks associated with connected industrial systems. "Everything is connected," she said, stressing the importance of protecting operational technology alongside traditional IT systems.
Following Trump's announcement, Davies shared her own vision in a November 20 post on X. She said the United States could "dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come" if it modernized its infrastructure, strengthened digital resilience and invested in future cybersecurity talent.
Why Did Trump Replace Sean Cairncross With Kirsten Davies?
Davies' appointment followed Cairncross' departure on November 19, 2026. Trump confirmed the dismissal during a White House news conference, telling reporters, "I didn't think that person was good enough," according to Reuters.
CBS News separately reported that White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had questioned Cairncross' cybersecurity expertise and wanted him removed. Two White House officials also told Axios that Miller had pushed for the change.
The leadership shake-up came amid a series of technology disruptions affecting Microsoft services, air travel, banking and national security systems. However, officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, said there was no evidence that the incidents were connected or caused by a coordinated cyberattack or foreign adversary.
Davies now takes over the White House Office of the National Cyber Director in an acting capacity. She will need Senate confirmation to serve permanently.