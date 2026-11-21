President Donald Trump has selected Kirsten A. Davies to lead the White House Office of the National Cyber Director, replacing Sean Cairncross following his departure from the administration.

The appointment, announced on November 20, puts the Pentagon's former chief information officer in charge of coordinating the federal government's cybersecurity strategy. Davies brings nearly two decades of experience in corporate cybersecurity and technology leadership, including senior positions at Unilever and The Estée Lauder Companies.

Her move from the corporate world to a senior national security position has put her professional background in the spotlight. She will initially serve in an acting capacity and will require Senate confirmation to hold the position permanently.