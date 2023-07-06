Found Houston Man Rudy Farias' Mom Says Cops Want to 'Arrest Her' After Being Accused of Faking Son's Disappearance, Sexual Abuse

The mother of found Texas man Rudy Farias said that her family knew her son's disappearance was fake and that the police wanted to "arrest her" after she was accused of sexual abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Farias, 25, was first reported missing in 2015 when he was 17. At the time, Farias' mother Janie Santana claimed her son went to walk the family's two dogs and never returned. After missing for eight years, Farias was found alive outside a Houston church on June 29.

At first, it appeared his tragic story had a happy ending. As time progressed, investigators said Farias told authorities he ran away to escape years of alleged physical and sexual abuse at the hands of his mother.