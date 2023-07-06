Found Houston Man Rudy Farias' Mom Says Cops Want to 'Arrest Her' After Being Accused of Faking Son's Disappearance, Sexual Abuse
The mother of found Texas man Rudy Farias said that her family knew her son's disappearance was fake and that the police wanted to "arrest her" after she was accused of sexual abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Farias, 25, was first reported missing in 2015 when he was 17. At the time, Farias' mother Janie Santana claimed her son went to walk the family's two dogs and never returned. After missing for eight years, Farias was found alive outside a Houston church on June 29.
At first, it appeared his tragic story had a happy ending. As time progressed, investigators said Farias told authorities he ran away to escape years of alleged physical and sexual abuse at the hands of his mother.
After her son was found alive last week, Santana announced his return to true crime Facebook groups, which she frequented. Santana said her son was in extremely poor physical condition and unable to speak. Given the mystery surrounding Farias' story and age, internet sleuths quickly raised the alarm.
On Wednesday, those concerns were given substantial weight after Farias and his mother met with detectives and local civil rights leader Quanell X.
After the meeting, Quanell X shared with local news that Farias claimed his mother had kept him hidden away as her sex slave for years.
Farias allegedly told the local activist that his mother intruded on his showers and forced him to sleep with her in bed, "making him play daddy." Farias claimed his mother frequently drugged him as well.
The 25-year-old attempted to remove himself from the alleged abuse and would hide underneath the bed to no avail. Additionally, Quanell X said the mother forced her son to go to work with her at her overnight security job, where he was also kept hidden.
After the shocking claims were made public, neighbors confronted Santana, who said she expected to be arrested.
"When he first went missing, he didn't report it to the police," Santana told neighbors as she got out of her car in her driveway. "'And they are trying to say that he might have done some crimes. Which he didn't."
"Now they wanna arrest me because they said I was hiding him," Santana told neighbors in the video recording.
Now, contact from family members to law enforcement about Farias' whereabouts are being scrutinized.
Farias' cousin went to the police in 2018 and reported that the missing teen was at his mother's house — and claimed that their grandmother had seen and spoken to him. Cassandra Lopez spoke to local news KPRC 2 and said her family knew "in our hearts" that her cousin's missing person story wasn't true.
"I was in shock. I was like, I couldn't believe it," Lopez said. "I mean, I was glad, but I just was wondering what was going to unfold from it. Like, what was the story going to be behind it?"
"Because it's just we always in our hearts knew that he wasn't really missing."